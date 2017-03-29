5H’s Lauren Jauregui Wants To Be Known For Her Brains, Not Her Sexuality

Lauren Jauregui is speaking out about those intimate photos she took with ex-girlfriend Lucy Vives. The Fifth Harmony singer said she wants to be reported for her smarts and not for her sexuality.

Her Twitter rant came after her photos of her rumored ex-girlfriend surfaced online. Jauregui exclaimed how media outlets pick and choose when to report her. Jauregui’s gripe is that the media will only cover her when she’s posing half-naked and kissing her girlfriend and not for her social media activism.

To every single media outlet in my goddamn mentions right now talking about these pictures and my personal life, F*** YOU. REPORT MY BRAIN,” she explicitly tweeted.

@AlyshaFerrenti bc the media prefers "sultry, sexy, scandalous" Lauren to "brave, empowered, intelligent, outspoken" me.It's patriarchy????????‍♀️ — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017

Her response came after a stunning “coming out” editorial with then-girlfriend Lucy Vives surfaced online. Jauregui shared the photos from the shoot on Instagram this week, and the pictures show her wearing a black see-through dress and embracing her girlfriend.

The photo shoot, titled “Bare With Me,” was shot by Nicole Cartolano, a Malibu-based photographer. She spoke to MTV News about the inspiration behind the shoot.

“Both girls trusted me to photograph them together as a sort of coming-out, but they were nervous how their families would respond and the publicity they’d attract, especially from the Latin American community,” Cartolano said. “‘Bare With Me’ is a compromise which allowed us to describe what Lauren called ‘love in the 21st century.'”

Bare With Me @lucyvives ????: @wildflyme_ ????: @kasstagrama A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

“It was important to use their voices to show the world that this is OK, this is acceptable, in the gentlest way possible,” Cartolano added.”

Lauren also recently denied that she dated former 5H member Camila Cabello, reports Teen Vogue. Some 5h fans shipped the two together, even giving them the couple name “CamRen.” They backed up their claims by sharing photos and clips of the singers holding hands or showing any sort of friendly affection towards one another. While Lauren has revealed that she is bisexual, she said that she has never been in a relationship with Camila.

After the photos had surfaced, fans accused Jauregui of not supporting “CamRen.” She revealed that assuming two people of the same sex are dating is downright creepy and disrespectful.

@talented_kordei no I hate it because it's invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real…Ever. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017

@brujitaf_Spears because you never quite become ok with people sexualizing you and your friendships for their sick pleasure. That's why. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017

Shortly after the November 2016 election, Lauren wrote an open letter via Billboard. In that letter, she came out as bisexual and had a special message for Donald Trump supporters. The letter came after a photo of Lauren kissing another woman surfaced on social media. She wanted to be the one to address her sexuality, not her fans.

“I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it. I am so proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another.”

She went on to express her disdain in Trump supporters, saying that she believes his presidency will affect both the U.S. and minorities.

“Your words are worthless, because your actions have led to the single-handed destruction of all the progress we’ve made socially as a nation,” Jauregui wrote. “Our ‘political correctness’ that your champion, Donald Trump, so pointedly disregarded throughout his entire campaign and now with the appointment of his advisors and other government officials, is the language we have worked tirelessly to establish to feel safe in a world that never stops reminding us we are minorities.”

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]