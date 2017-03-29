Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Step Out With Her Kids Amid Wedding Buzz

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are enjoying some family fun in Oklahoma during her kids’ break from school.

As the new season of The Voice continues to air on NBC, the musical couple has traveled to Shelton’s hometown in Oklahoma, where Gwen Stefani and her three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, were recently seen enjoying the country singer’s ranch.

“Flooding Snapchat on [Tuesday] with pics and videos from their time in the country, both Blake and Gwen could be seen riding on a tractor with the kids Gwen shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale,” Hollywood Life revealed to readers on March 29. “The group-of-five also fished and explored in the woods, obviously sporting camouflage and baseball caps the entire time because Oklahoma.”

Gwen Stefani also brought her niece, Stella, along for the trip and shared a couple of photos of the little girl on her social media page.

Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, called it quits in August 2015, after 13 years of marriage and three children. Since then, as the former couple co-parents their kids, they have been faced with allegations of an affair.

In November 2015, just days after Gwen Stefani’s relationship with Blake Shelton was confirmed, Us Weekly magazine shared a report that suggested that Rossdale’s alleged affair with their former nanny, Mindy Mann, was the reason behind their split. According to the report, Gwen Stefani was informed of the affair by another staff member but when she confronted her then-husband with the accusation, he denied he and Mann were sleeping together. Instead, he reportedly claimed, their racy text messages were nothing more than flirtation. Ultimately, however, as the magazine’s insider revealed, Gavin Rossdale admitted to his alleged wrongdoings and Gwen Stefani filed for divorce.

Since going public with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani has been faced with ongoing rumors of pregnancies and engagements but according to a report days ago, the couple doesn’t yet have any plans to wed.

“[Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton] are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this week. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

As for the ongoing rumors regarding Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s alleged plans to start a family together, a recent report claimed the couple would likely welcome a child before getting married.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani told Life & Style. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

According to the outlet, Gwen Stefani has been undergoing in vitro treatments for the last year but has had very little success in her efforts and recently decided to take a break from the treatments.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have yet to confirm or deny the reports of their alleged family planning.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]