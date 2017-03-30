Justin Bieber Rocks Rio With Epic Purpose Show: Parties With Pals, Pretty Female

Justin Bieber absolutely thrilled Brazilian fans at Rio De Janeiro’s Praca da Apoteose downtown venue with his “Purpose World Tour” on Wednesday night.

Based on video footage, social media, and reviews, the superstar’s concert was incredible. Many noted the impressive live vocals of the singer.

Justin performed for over 40,000 in a hit-packed, visually sumptuous show, which included stunning fireworks throughout, a sweet “I love my Beliebers” declaration, and an emotive highlight when the pop icon wrapped himself in a Brazilian flag just before singing his faith-inspired “Purpose” ballad.

Watch the clip below for a taste of how fans reacted to the Biebs’ arrival onstage.

Great video of the Justin Bieber #PurposeTourStadiums show from outside the Praça da Apoteose in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil! pic.twitter.com/u79kQLdxTG — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCGiveaway) March 30, 2017

An engaged Bieber delivered bangers such as “Where Are U Now,” “Sorry,” “What Do You Mean,” and a slew of older chart-toppers to the rapturous Brazilian audience, who sang along with every song and screamed excitedly throughout the Canadian’s 90-minute extravaganza.

Check out this crowd of Beliebers tonight at the #PurposeTourStadiums in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tonight! Wow! A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

(37) Another photo of Justin Bieber onstage performing at the #PurposeTourStadiums in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tonight. (March 29) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Fans’ participation was particularly moving during the numinous “Life Is Worth Living” and the acoustic segment of the Grammy winner’s show when he performed “Cold Water” and the worldwide smash “Love Yourself.”

Wow! What a cool moment tonight during the Justin Bieber #PurposeTourStadiums show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil! A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

#PurposeTour no Rio de Janeiro (29/03) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

As one might expect in the concert of a former teenage idol, the younger generation got their traditional moment to shine during “Children,” a Skrillex-produced track that also features on the Biebs’ six-million-selling Purpose album.

Vídeo SUPER FOFO de Justin Bieber perguntando os nomes das crianças que dançaram Children e repoduzindo eles! <3 #PurposeTourRioDeJaneiro pic.twitter.com/XqqQL5Lm9W — Bieber Mania Brasil (@biebermaniasbra) March 30, 2017

At one point during the sold-out show, Justin told the audience, “Been an amazing crowd tonight, the energy is unbelievable. Today has been one of the best nights of my life.”

Then, at another poignant moment, the singer said, “Thank you, Brazil! I love my Beliebers!”

There might not have been a dry eye in the house when the Biebs performed “Purpose” while wearing the Brazilian flag just before the concert encore.

#PurposeTour no Rio de Janeiro (29/03) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

What a great video of Justin Bieber singing "Purpose" while wearing the Brazilian flag! #PurposeTourStadiums A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

When the pop star signed off at the end of his “Purpose” show, the evidently happy singer reportedly told the ecstatic crowd, “Tonight was one of the best nights of my life! Thank you for having me, Brazil!”

To date, Bieber has performed over 125 “Purpose Tour” concerts during his global trek. In 2017, he upgraded to stadiums, which reflects the huge success of his latest album. And it definitely seems as if the superstar loved every minute of his Rio show.

The Biebs’ manager, Scooter Braun, raved afterwards in an Instagram post.

“He is a light. Proud of him. Incredible show and reaction in Brazil,” he wrote.

After the show, Justin met two youngsters and their families through the Make-A-Wish foundation. The star has supported the organization since the start of his professional career back in 2009.

In a comment posted on Instagram, the girls described the Biebs as an “angel.”

Justin, ontem, durante Meet&Greet com fãs escolhidas pelo projeto Make-A-Wish. pic.twitter.com/SVdb0P51sk — Bieber Fever Brasil (@bieberfbra) March 30, 2017

The pop prince was later seen skating at the Aterro do Flamengo skate park.

Photos showed the skateboard enthusiast going through some moves in jeans teamed with a cream jersey.

Após show no Rio de Janeiro, Justin Bieber anda de skate https://t.co/0UznK8tZw2 pic.twitter.com/rwQmwo6ZFD — CAPRICHO (@CAPRICHO) March 30, 2017

The “Love Yourself” star was also photographed in a car with friends, including Pastor Rich Wilkerson and two Brazilian females — Luciana Chamone, 23, and Marina Pumar, 21.

Local reports say the two females, who attended Bieber’s show, were invited to an after-party held in the singer’s honor with about 700 VIPs present at the Hotel Fasano in the South Zone of Rio De Janeiro.

Both ladies then went on to a private party with the singer and his friends at a luxe mansion in the Joatinga neighborhood. It is claimed Marina left the residence alone at around 8 a.m., and Luciana stayed at the house.

"tô muito apegada" ???????? A post shared by Luciana Chamone (@luchamone) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Naturally, the rumor mill and fans went into overdrive since Justin Bieber is apparently not allowed to stand, sit next to, or talk to the opposite sex without thousands acting as if the sky has caved in.

The Biebs and his spectacular “Purpose World Tour” heads to Sao Paulo for two shows at the Allianz Parque stadium on April 1 and 2.

Check out the crowd of Purpose Tour Brasil last night in Rio de Janeiro. pic.twitter.com/fjQ9tpLaIO — Purpose Tour Pics (@PurposeTPics) March 30, 2017

[Featured Image by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images]