Demi Lovato’s Big Return To Music: Is The Singer Dropping A New Album?

Demi Lovato announced that she was taking a break from her music career in 2017. But is she falling back on her original promises?

Demi Lovato has teamed up with DJs and producers Cheat Codes for a new song called “No Promises.” The 24-year-old singer made the surprise announcement to her fans on Twitter and Instagram. Lovato shared the cover art along with the caption: “#NOPROMISES @cheatcodesmusic.”

Cheat Codes also announced the new single, which is set for release on Friday, March 31, reports Just Jared.

The night before, Demi teased to her fans that something big is coming their way.

Hey guys…. Something coming REALLY soon… promise. ???????? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 27, 2017

According to Pop Crush, the singer is working on the follow-up to her 2015 release, Confident. She calls her new record “soulful,” but her new song seems to fall in the vein of electronic dance music. It looks like Lovato is going back to making dance hits like “Neon Lights” and “Unbroken.”

She’s heard singing the lyrics, “I just want to dive in the water with you / Baby, we can’t see the bottom / It’s so easy to fall for each other / I’m just hoping we catch one another,” in the track’s 20-second preview clip, as previously posted by Billboard.

Demi previously revealed that she’s working on her new album. It looks like she’s not taking a break from making music after all. She was probably inspired to get back to making music after Confident was nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album.

“I’m in the studio right now. The progression from here is basically just keep doing what I’m doing, just grow with my music. I’m going to try new things. New sounds. I’m going for a more soulful vibe rather than focusing on pop music and hopefully that’ll be more authentic to myself and I can’t wait to see what comes out of it.”

Back in October 2016, Lovato announced that she was taking a break from music. She revealed that she wanted to take a break from the spotlight and focus on the things that matter to her, such as mental health and politics.

“So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not mean for this business and the media,” she tweeted shortly after the release of her Glamour November 2016 cover story, reports People.

So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media ???????? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 4, 2016

“But are you coming back??” one fan asked.

“Dunno. It doesn’t feel worth it anymore. I’d rather do charity work [to be honest],” she responded.

Lovato had a difficult 2016. She split from longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. She also took a break from social media after she got into celebrity feuds and lost several loved ones.

“This hasn’t been an easy year for Demi,” an insider told People, but that “she’s making sure to surround herself with family and friends.”

She just marked her fifth anniversary of sobriety, reports Today. She battled both mental illness and substance abuse for years and went to rehab at the young age of 18. Lovato took to Instagram to share an emotional message to her fans.

Demi has been working in the entertainment industry since she was 10 years old. She was on Barney & Friends and on Disney Channel’s Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance while working on her music career. Following a Jonas Brothers concert tour in 2010, Lovato entered rehab and completed treatment in 2011.

Since completing rehab, Lovato has made appearances on The X Factor and Glee. She also debuted her skincare line, Devonne by Demi. She launched the Lovato Treatment Scholarship Program in 2014 and has been staying active, healthy, and positive.

“I feel healthy, I feel happy,” she told Glamour, although she still struggles with some of her triggers to this day.

“Seeing cocaine in movies. I’ve never watched The Wolf of Wall Street. I can’t,” she added. “I don’t like to go out to clubs because I find myself seeing remnants of drugs in the bathroom.”

