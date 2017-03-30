‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoiler: Jaime Lannister Almost Revealed Epic Secret

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones, got into a bit of trouble after he, inadvertently, almost revealed an important fact regarding Cersei in the seventh season which will be out mid-July.

As the successful HBO series enters its final stretches, its production team has been zealously guarding the details of the upcoming chapters, a strategy which might not be so effective when the series’ actors reveal information a little more than necessary.

In a recent interview, the Danish Nikolaj Coster-Waldau first reviewed his own character, Jaime Lannister. In the words of Nikolaj, Jaime Lannister is an inspiring character because after having lost his arm and influence, the character still has his mind and doesn’t back out.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau also talked about Cersei Lannister, his sister, and lover, played by Lena Headey. “He’s not like his sister and brother, but he’s been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people’s weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally because he loves his sister unconditionally,” he said.

What he was about to say next could have utterly destroyed the series. “Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that’s not true… but he has to step up and take his father’s place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from season seven and thought, ‘What am I doing?'” The actor’s statement, which went viral, sparked all sorts of rumors

Thanks to this, Game of Thrones fans have begun to speculate on a potential new love interest of the current Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. If so, the most suitable candidate, known so far, would be Euron Greyjoy. The King of the House Greyjoy, in principle, wants to conquer Daenerys Targaryen, soon to be the sovereign of the Seven Kingdoms. This might have something to do with strategically allying with Cersei to get rid of the enemy, or not?

Last Thursday, Game of Thrones became a worldwide trend in social networks after the announcement of the release date of the seventh season. But the creators of the series also announced a painful data on the eighth and last season.

According to David Benioff and DB Weiss at a festival held in Austin, Texas, Game of Thrones Season 8 will have only six episodes. It should be noted that the creators of Game of Thrones had already expressed their desire to have the last season shorter, which has finally been confirmed.

“It’s only going to be six episodes in the final season. From the beginning, we’ve wanted to tell a 70-hour movie. It will turn out to be a 73-hour movie, but it’s stayed relatively the same of having the beginning, middle and now we’re coming to the end. It would have been really tough if we lost any core cast members along the way, I’m very happy we’ve kept everyone and we get to finish it the way we want to.” explained David Benioff and Dan Weiss, Game of Thrones showrunners.

On the other hand, the short seasons could be a good thing, according to Kit Harington, the actor who plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. “They’ve spent more money on fewer episodes, so it’s going to be much bigger in comparison, CGI.” We’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques and (I think) trying to break boundaries and overcome the limits of the past in these final two seasons,” the actor remarked.

Fans await the arrival of the upcoming season. Game of Thrones Season 7 will have seven episodes and will premiere on HBO on July 16, 2017.

