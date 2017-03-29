‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Iain Glen On Jorah’s Mortality, Love Problems

Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Iain Glen may be best known in the U.S. for playing Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones, but he’s equally recognized for his long-running series Jack Taylor in the U.K. The entire crime series has just hit Acorn TV in America, so Vanity Fair chatted with the Scottish actor about his role as a former Irish Garda Síochána officer, and–of course–took the opportunity to ask him about Jorah ahead of Game of Thrones Season 7.

Because Jack Taylor is a bit of a ladies’ man, Glen discussed how Game of Thrones fans seem to feel sorry for poor Jorah, who never seems to get the girl.

“Yeah, it’s sweet, the fan reactions,” he said. “I think that they wish Jorah well, and I think they wish he would—that he deserves physical love in return or something. I don’t know. I mean, the male fans react a little differently. But there is a certain female fan where maybe they see themselves in the story, and as long as you’re failing as Jorah, you’re maybe still more available for them in a funny way. Jack is a polar opposite in that he will get himself into terrible sexual pickles all the time, and is always doing very inappropriate things like having sex with the major suspect and that sort of stuff. He goes there without thinking and then ponders it afterwards, and Jorah ponders it too much, I think.

Not that Jorah’s ever going to get it. Well, he might. Who knows?”

The magazine also noted Jorah’s thread-bare duds, which he’s been wearing since he first appeared on Game of Thrones. Glen said the limited wardrobe works for his character.

“They found it for me, a costume that just felt right,” he said. “I don’t know. It just felt like it belonged and belonged to him.”

He continued, “I think Jorah just needs to land in a safer place, and then he’ll have time to change his clothing. Get cleaned up a little.”

And if Jorah finally gets some lovin’ and new clothes in Game of Thrones Season 7, will he survive long enough to enjoy it? Glen isn’t sure.

“In all honesty, no one is more worried than me. There’s a high death rate in Thrones, and I desperately don’t want to be part of that number. We’ll have to see what unfolds.”

Glen has been on Game of Thrones since the first season, but as Inquisitr previously reported, he doesn’t think his string of good luck will necessarily guarantee Jorah safe passage into Season 8 — the show’s final season.

“I don’t know of course if I am going to make the last one. I am sort of doing a head count, but I think it’s certainly under ten people who were in the original pilot and have been in every season since. I have grown very attached to it. I love the people involved. Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff] are very benign showrunners and very good people.”

Whether Jorah makes it or not, Glen promises that Game of Thrones Season 7 and Season 8 will be epic for fans, even though they are shorter than previous seasons.

“They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year. There are fifteen more hours left in Thrones as we understand it, but that may change, but that’s as far as we know.

“I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO on July 16.

