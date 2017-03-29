Chris Brown’s ‘Party Tour’ Drops 50 Cent, New ‘Privacy’ Video

Chris Brown has lost fellow rapper 50 Cent from the line-up of his upcoming Party Tour. 50 Cent has dropped out of the “Privacy” hitmaker’s upcoming spring tour, which is due to kick off this coming Friday, for undisclosed reasons.

50 Cent no longer part of Chris Brown’s Party Tour stop in Lincoln, or, seemingly anywhere https://t.co/CbOe3Tsjlj pic.twitter.com/rdLDk0wTWg — kellyedoblog (@officialkellyed) March 28, 2017

50 Cent has been one of the highest-anticipated rappers in the original Party Tour line-up alongside Chris Brown, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G, according to the Journal Star.

But SMG-Lincoln’s Tom Lorenz revealed on Tuesday that 50 Cent pulled out of all of the Party Tour dates, and there has been no explanation from 50 Cent, Chris Brown, or their reps. The news came amid the release of the music video to Brown’s single “Privacy” over the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, the mention of 50 Cent no longer showed up in any of the billings on the Party Tour, which is coming to Baltimore on March 31 and is set to last for two months.

Lorenz reminded fans that opening performers for concerts such as Party Tour can change and that there won’t be refunds because of 50 Cent dropping out. The rep for SMG-Lincoln also said that there’s no telling if Chris Brown would replace 50 Cent with another opening act.

Although 50 Cent’s change of plans certainly disappointed some of Chris Brown’s fans, who were hoping to kill two birds with one stone when attending the Party Tour, the rapper has fueled his fans anticipation of the tour by uploading the music video to “Privacy,” according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Over this past weekend, Chris Brown dropped both the audio and music video to his single “Privacy” via YouTube.

A week prior to his Party Tour, which was supposed to feature 50 Cent, Chris Brown released audio and a steamy music video for “Privacy.” The audio upload already boasts more than 4 million views.

In the music video for “Privacy,” Chris Brown seems to not care about his privacy at all, as he shows off steamy details of his sex life. In the choreography-filled video, the rapper is seen hooking up with a hot brunette at a bar. Chris Brown then takes his lady home where they have sex. But apparently Brown’s house doesn’t have a roof, as the two are seen making out in the bedroom while it’s raining.

Chris Brown, just like 50 Cent in his early P.I.M.P days, is no stranger to featuring hot models in his music videos. And many of his critics seem to have a problem with that because of the rapper’s long history with physical violence toward women, according to The Root.

Chris Brown may have just released his “Privacy” music video and is about to hit the road for his Party Tour, but the rapper can’t seem to escape the demons from his past, and his present. Brown, who this week was cast to guest-star on ABC’s hit show Black-ish, faces a great deal of criticism for his inability to take responsibility for his actions after the rapper’s long history with physical assault against women.

In 2009, the “Privacy” signer pleaded guilty to felony assault following his violent physical attack on ex-girlfriend Rihanna, and most recently he physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, for which he served a restraining order earlier this month.

Chris Brown’s physical assault and conflict with Tran nearly got him in trouble, as rapper Soulja Boy publicly challenged the fellow rapper to a boxing fight.

While many sources seem to agree that Chris Brown’s violence toward women is directly linked to his addiction to serious drugs like lean, coke, and Molly, the rapper’s fans don’t seem to be concerned for his own life and the lives of others around him.

Chris Brown Says Ready Or Not: “THIS SUMMER IS ALL ABOUT THE WOMEN!” https://t.co/s1tZxSmXcU pic.twitter.com/iZOnaHArve — SOHH (@sohh) March 19, 2017

As Chris Brown prepares to kick off his Party Tour on Friday – though without 50 Cent – one can only imagine how many women the “Privacy” singer will encounter on his two-month tour. And if multiple incidents from his past are any indication, the rapper does seem to love partying with his groupies.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]