Tove Lo The New Selena Gomez? Singer Talks Sex Positivity And Body Image

Tove Lo has been hailed as the next queen of pop and the new Selena Gomez. She is known for hit songs like “Cool Girl” and “Habits (Stay High).” She has the songwriter smarts of Taylor Swift and the shock appeal of Madonna. The singer has been making the headlines for flashing her breasts again in another concert.

The 29-year-old is back to her onstage antics. Tove Lo is used to performing braless in her shows. According to The Sun, she has been seen frolicking around on a beach in the buff on her Instagram page. She is obviously comfortable with her body. Tove Lo previously toured with Maroon 5 and will open for Coldplay in October 2017. She will also join Justin Bieber at BST Hyde Park Festival on Sunday, June 2.

But she won’t tone down her suggestive behavior for fans. While on stage back in February, Tove Lo flashed her bare breasts during a performance at Boston’s House of Blues. And, according to the Daily Star, Tove Lo pulled up her T-shirt and flashed her bare breasts at the O2 Ritz in Manchester. In an interview with Out Magazine, she revealed that she gets most of her energy from channeling the emotions of her songs.

“I kind of learn to manage [them] in front of people, [but] I can let them run free [on stage], which is awesome. Also I get so much energy being in front of my fans. When I think I have nothing left to give, I look at someone who’s so excited and it gives me that extra push.”

She is no stranger to unexpectedly flashing her breasts on stage. The singer has been seen sporting various nipple pasties to cover her modesty. Back in November 2016, Tove Lo attended the 2016 Australian Recording Industry Music Awards (ARIAs) by wearing an orange mesh dress with the female reproductive system embroidered on the front.

Last month, the singer-songwriter unveiled a new tattoo on her arm. She got a tattoo of a vagina in honor of her 2016 Lady Wood album, reports Pop Crush.

@raularagao thanks for this one ❤ still on a high from yesterday @lollapaloozabr A post shared by Tove Lo (@tovelo) on Mar 26, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Tove Lo told Canada’s Hamilton Spectator that she believes she’s a great role model for kids and Bieber’s teen fans.

“Usually the question is, ‘Don’t you feel you should be ashamed for setting a bad example to young girls?’ singing bluntly about sex, drugs and everything. A lot of my fans come up to me and say, ‘You make me feel better about me just as me.'”

The Irish Times compared Tove Lo to Selena Gomez. Both singers do more than just release mid-tempo pop music and club remixes. They both love to bring positivity to their fans whether it’s through their performances or social media posts. Both of them also get real when it comes to their mental health struggles or ongoing quests for love.

While Gomez opened up about her mental health to Vogue, Tove Lo told Metro that she wants to empower her fans to own their mistakes.

“I feel girls can be so hard on themselves and each other. It’s a mantra for me, telling fans, ‘you’re not a bad person because you made a mistake or you don’t want to follow the rules.'”

The Swedish pop star has admitted that she still receives criticism for talking about sex in her songs and on stage. She also made headlines when she grabbed her crotch during a concert on Swedish Idol. She told BBC’s Newsbeat that she was paying homage to Michael Jackson.

“I did it really playful and it was two seconds of the performance,” she told Newsbeat. “Why does female sexuality feel so dangerous and sinful?”

“Touching yourself is the least harmful thing you can do,” she added. “It’s just you and your body enjoying yourself. There’s no harm coming out of that.”

While Tove Lo seems confident on stage and in her music videos, she told NME that she still struggles with body image issues.

“I haven’t talked about it a lot, but in my early teens, when my body started to develop I hated everything about it,” she said. “I was very uncomfortable.”

When she joined her first band, she started feeling comfortable with her body and sexuality.

“It’s a very liberating and amazing thing to be comfortable with my body. I’m healthy and it works and for the most part it does what it’s supposed to.”

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for iHeart]