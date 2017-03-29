Did Amy Guess Copy Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Runway Away With Me’?

Carly Rae Jepsen’s fans took to Twitter on Monday night to speculate whether her song “Run Away With Me” was ripped off. They accused up-and-coming L.A. singer-songwriter Amy Guess of copying the melody and hook with her new song titled “Late Night.”

The two songs share a lot of similarities. If you listen to Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me” right after listening to Guess’ “Late Night,” you would think it’s the same song. The only difference is that “Late Night” doesn’t have a saxophone playing at the beginning of the song. Check out both songs for yourself below.

The similarities didn’t take Carly Rae Jepsen’s fans long to notice. They quickly took to Twitter to exclaim their frustration over Jepsen allegedly being ripped off.

lol this sounds exactly like carly’s “run away with me” https://t.co/gSmOaPTyQm — enric (@enrxc) March 29, 2017

Singer Amy Guess' "Late Night" sounds EXACTLY like @carlyraejepsen's ICONIC "Run Away With Me" Me rn: pic.twitter.com/3esy6l47aS — ~life sized~ human (@patramedinus) March 29, 2017

Jepsen struggled to find a hit with her critically acclaimed album, E-MO-TION. Vulture claimed that it sounded better than Taylor Swift’s 2014 release, 1989. But it Swift’s album that received all the awards and glory. However, that hasn’t stopped Jepsen from making music. She has been seen back in the recording studio with British pop singer Charli XCX.

Carly Rae Jepsen's Emotion Is Even Better Than Taylor Swift's 1989: Couldn't agree more my fav album so far this year http://t.co/mkgF9zs1yf — Todd Winther (@toddocracy) August 21, 2015

It all started last year when Charli XCX, Lorde, and Carly Rae Jepsen shared a group photo on Twitter and joked they should form a “hot girl band” one day. Well, two of the singers are collaborating. Earlier this month, producer Justin Raisen took to Instagram to share a photo of Charli and Carly in the recording studio together, reports Teen Vogue.

The black-and-white Instagram photo shows Charli beaming while Carly strikes a pose with her new platinum blonde pixie cut. Both are seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and headphones while standing around a microphone, as Justin stands in the background.

Turn up @cokezero hit me with a case @carlyraejepsen @charli_xcx @patrikbergerking A post shared by Justin "True" Raisen (@justintruraisen) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

This comes after Jepsen revealed that she’s working on her fourth album. She channeled the ’80s on her 2015 release, E-MO-TION. For her follow-up, she wants to channel a certain disco diva. Jepsen told Vancouver Sun that she’s been revisiting ’70s music for her next album era.

“I can’t explain what we’re doing right now, but we’re very much into disco-y things, whatever this next album may or may not turn out to be,” she said. “But I’m very much referencing ABBA a lot, and the Bee Gees, all that stuff.”

“It’s fun to dig into oldies and see what you can celebrate about, like a good movie or good song – to take to your favorite pieces of something and add some new stuff to create something different,” Carly Rae added.

In another interview with Fact Magazine, the “Call Me Maybe” singer said that she’s inspired by Donna Summer. Though Jepsen has written and recorded 42 songs, she said the album is far from finished.

“I’d say there’s a lot of work left to do, but I’m definitely finding some new sounds for me, which is always the goal,” she said. “To challenge what you did last time, to break some rules, and to discover new places where you want to go musically.”

Her fourth album could come later this year. As she did with her last album, Jepsen has been working tirelessly on her new release in Sweden, reports Idolator. She’s even been having late-night listening parties with her team. She has already been spending most of her time in the studio writing with music producer Jack Antonoff, who also worked on Swift’s 1989 album, so you know it’s going to have hits.

Listening party w the gang. @alexjillian goes old school w pen and paper notes. ❤ A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

And, during the 2017 Grammys, Carly released a cover of the ’80s classic “It Takes Two” with rapper Lil Yachty. You can check out their cute commercial for Target in the video below.

She’s taking time with her new album like she did with E-MO-TION. That may mean Jepsen could release a “Side B” like she did late last year.

What are your thoughts on Amy Guess’ track “Late Night”? Do you think it sounds like Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away With Me”? Are you looking forward to Jepsen’s new music? Share your thoughts below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for FYF]