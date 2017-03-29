Canada: Marijuana To Be Legal Nationwide By July 2018

In Canada, marijuana is expected to be legal nationwide by July 2018. According to reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will confirm the reports on April 10 in an official statement. Although the legislation will be introduced by the Liberal Party, lawmakers on the left and right have expressed support for Canada’s legalization of recreational marijuana.

A recent poll, which was conducted by the NRG Research Group and Peak Communicators, revealed a majority of Canadians support marijuana legalization. NRG Research President Andrew Enns confirmed those who are in favor of the legislation are specifically supportive of the expected sales tax revenue. As reported by Yahoo, those who oppose the legislation are concerned that it will increase marijuana use among minors.

As a member of Canada’s Liberal Party, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been a strong opponent of marijuana legalization. According to the Liberal Party’s website, “Canada’s current system of marijuana prohibition does not work. It does not prevent young people from using marijuana and too many Canadians end up with criminal records for possessing small amounts of the drug.”

Supporters of the legislation believe marijuana legalization will resolve a number of issues associated with the current laws. In addition to keeping “marijuana out of the hands of children, and the profits out of the hands of criminals,” the legislation is expected to reduce the number of arrests and incarcerations for non-violent crimes.

The legislation will also allow the government to more severely punish those who sell marijuana to minors, drive under the influence, and do not adhere to the new regulations. According to the Liberal Party, Canada’s proposed marijuana legalization will be overseen by “experts in public health, substance abuse, and law enforcement” to prevent any unforeseen problems.

As reported by Business Insider, the proposed federal law will allow Canadians to purchase marijuana from approved providers. They will also be allowed to grow a maximum of four marijuana plants in their home or on their personal property. However, the law will prohibit minors from growing, purchasing, or using marijuana. It will also prohibit Canadians from using marijuana while driving.

In most countries, marijuana use is prohibited under the 1925 International Opium Convention Treaty. However, as reported by The Cannibist, some countries, including the United States, “either flout the treaty or don’t enforce it.”

Marijuana laws vary greatly throughout the world. Some countries, including Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, and Uruguay, have either legalized or largely decriminalized recreational marijuana. Whereas others, including China, Egypt, and South Korea, have some of the most restrictive marijuana laws in the world.

In the United States, recreational marijuana is illegal at the federal level. However, it is legal in several states, including Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Washington, D. C. Recreational marijuana is considered to be decriminalized in 18 other states, including Maine, Nebraska, and Rhode Island.

Under Canada’s proposed marijuana legalization law, the federal government would be in charge of overseeing licensing and supply. However, individual provinces would have the freedom to regulate how recreational marijuana is distributed, priced, and sold to consumers. The provinces will also have the option of raising the 18-year-old age limit for the purchase and use of marijuana.

Although the legislation was initiated and sponsored by Canada’s Liberal Party, sources confirmed “the legislation is expected to easily pass through Parliament, as it holds support from major political parties both to the right and left… ”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau originally expected the legislation to be introduced by spring 2017. However, he is expected to announce the new goal of July 1, 2018, which is Canada Day. The occasion will mark Canada’s 151st birthday.

