WWE Rumors: UFC Champion Ronda Rousey Switching To WWE Network?

Rumors around the WWE universe have been suggesting that former UFC champion Ronda Rousey is on her way to the WWE network. As was reported in the Inquisitr back in January, Rousey’s Multiple Martial Arts career was left hanging by a thread, after a heavy defeat by Amanda Nunes. Rousey was battered to defeat by Nunes, and rumors even began to circulate, claiming that Rousey was dead. In the wake of that defeat, it was suggested that Rousey’s aura of invincibility had been shattered. Ronda had lost the heart, determination, and hunger for the fight.

The conclusion that many UFC commentators arrived at, was that Rousey’s UFC career was dead. Rolling Stone reported that UFC president, Dana White, had said that Rousey’s career was “probably over.”

White said “I wouldn’t say she [Rousey] fights again. I think she’s probably done. I think she’s going to ride off in the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

Of course, when Rousey returned to the ring for her battle with Nunes, she was coming off the back of losing her title to Holly Holm. Rousey had over a year out of the ring after that fight. She was also banned from fighting on medical grounds. When she entered the ring against Amanda Nunes, she may have lacked confidence, but Rousey would never have expected to be battered to defeat in just 48 seconds.

It was the nature of Rousey’s losses that led many to believe that her UFC career was over. The UFC octagon is no place for the faint-hearted, so speculation began suggesting that Rousey would be better off in the squared circle. There is every reason to believe that Rousey would be a big draw on the WWE network, and let’s be realistic the WWE desperately needs fresh talent in the women’s divisions.

Now it seems that legendary WWE manager Paul Heyman is offering Rousey a route into the WWE.

Paul Heyman Offers Ronda Rousey A Switch To WWE Wrestling

Speaking on the Fight Society podcast, Heyman revealed that he believes that Rousey is a perfect fit for the WWE network. Heyman believes that “the sky’s the limit” for Rousey if she becomes a “Heyman Girl.”

“I’d love to see it and would be happy to discuss with her all of the benefits that she could inure by being a Paul Heyman girl.’ “I think the WWE audience would embrace Ronda Rousey with open arms. Just her name recognition alone is huge. It doesn’t matter her past two experiences in UFC.’ “All that matters is if she got involved in a story that people could relate to and could sink their teeth into and get excited about. I think Ronda Rousey doing anything in WWE is a natural fit.”

Of course, Heyman already manages Brock Lesnar, who will be one of the biggest draws at this weekend’s WrestleMania 33. He certainly has the expertise to manage a WWE career for Rousey. If the WWE network were able to sign Rousey, she would be one of the biggest names to join the network, and she could certainly boost the sale of PPV events.

It should not be forgotten that Rousey had a very good reception when she joined The Rock for an in-ring dust-up with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during WrestleMania 31. The segment was discussed at length on Monday Night Raw, and Rousey scaled up the gossip when she tweeted that she and the WWE were “just getting started.”

Taking Rousey to WWE would be great business for both parties. Rousey has a proven track record of selling PPV subscriptions. She would bring fresh style and substance to the WWE network, and in turn, Rousey would be able to keep competing, albeit in a much less dangerous environment. Rousey’s skill and versatility in the MMA arena would transfer easily to the squared circle, though she would have to bear in mind that she couldn’t go around kicking opponents in the face in the WWE ring.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]