Scheana Marie Spends Time With Her New Boyfriend After Mike Shay Divorce

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta are heating up just months after the Vanderpump Rules star’s divorce from Mike Shay.

As Scheana Marie’s marriage came to an abrupt end on the finale of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress traveled to Hawaii for a romantic vacation with her new boyfriend and shared a private moment with her fans and followers on social media.

“We like to go on adventures and have fun. This is my happy place,” Scheana Marie wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo on March 28.

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta traveled to Big Bear earlier this month and also visited Hawaii and Amsterdam as a couple.

During Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta’s vacation in Hawaii, the couple celebrated the reality star’s dad’s birthday with her sister and mother, who also shared several photos from the trip.

Although Scheana Marie shared a photo of herself and Valletta in Hawaii on Tuesday, the photo may have been taken last week. After all, it seems a bit strange to think they would travel from Hawaii to Amsterdam and then back to Hawaii. Scheana Marie also hinted that she was back in Los Angeles earlier this week to watch the Season 5 finale episode of Vanderpump Rules with her co-star, Ariana Madix.

Scheana Marie was first seen with Robert Valletta in December — two weeks after the reality star confirmed she and Mike Shay were going their separate ways. However, she chose to keep their romance under wraps until last month when she and the 35-year-old actor confirmed their relationship with a red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

Weeks later, Scheana Marie opened up about her romance while attending the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

“I’m really good, I’m in a very good place. Definitely better than I was last year, so, I’m really happy,” she told Us Weekly at the show. “[Robert]’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that.”

“He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” she continued. “Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

Scheana Marie also revealed that her new boyfriend would likely be joining her on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, which will reportedly begin filming in the next couple of months.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” she said. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that… It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama.”

Scheana Marie has been open with her love life for the entirety of filming on Vanderpump Rules and even got engaged and married on the show. Now, however, she will be seen in a completely different place during Season 6 as she closes the door on her marriage and continues to enjoy spending time with Valletta.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including her estranged husband Mike Shay, tune into the 3-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which begins airing on Monday, April 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]