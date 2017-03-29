Giraffe Baby At Animal Adventure Park: Zoo Says ‘Countdown To Calf Has Begun’

People all over the world are anxiously awaiting a giraffe baby to be born at Animal Adventure Park in New York. April the giraffe has been keeping everyone on their toes as she seems to be showing signs of pre-labor but not actually going into labor — and it has been this way for weeks!

Although April the giraffe has been a joy to watch on the live feed, she sure is taking her sweet time when it comes to going into labor!

Nevertheless, Animal Adventure Park has reported that their star giraffe is healthy and that everything is going at a steady pace. The giraffe is being monitored by zookeepers, trainers, and vets, and since this is her fourth calf, no one is really concerned that April doesn’t know what she’s doing. Even the zoo has said that their mama giraffe is a “pro.”

In their morning update, Animal Adventure Park announced that their pregnant giraffe appears to be very close to labor. While the zoo won’t confirm “active labor” just yet, there was a significant change in April and it looks like we could see the giraffe baby very soon!

“We apologize for the late update but it is for good reason. We will not confirm active labor, but we do have discharge that would suggest the [countdown] to calf has begun! Mammary development is on point and picture is in comments. We will keep everyone posted throughout the day with developments. Our team and Vet are on standby. We could be hours away or days – so do not stop your day – but certainly don’t stop watching!”

If you have read this update and rushed over to YouTube to check on your favorite giraffe, you probably noticed just more of the same. The animal is simply walking around her enclosure, eating, checking in on Oliver, and walking over to the camera per usual. It’s clear that April isn’t in any state of panic or distress; she’s cool, calm, and collected!

Of course, that could change at any moment and the giraffe baby could make an appearance very soon! Once April goes into active labor, the giraffe calf will likely make an appearance fairly quick. Most giraffes are in labor for about 30 minutes, which may seem short given that a human can be in labor for several hours.

The labor and birth process for this animal is quite remarkable and, thanks to Animal Adventure Park, we’ve been able to learn so much about pregnant giraffes. And, before you get jealous of this animal’s quick labor, keep in mind that a giraffe carries its calf for 15 months. So, being in labor for a few hours doesn’t sound so bad anymore, does it?

As soon as April is in active labor, Animal Adventure Park will make an announcement. Hundreds of thousands (if not more) of people are expected to watch the giraffe baby’s live birth. The giraffe calf will be born hooves-first and will more than likely being nursing straight away.

Animal Adventure Park had previously been posting Facebook updates twice a day, however, if labor signs increase or if the giraffe showcases significant changes, there will likely be more frequent updates in the coming hours or days. Everyone is really on the edge of their seats now!

