Michael Strahan Allegedly Causing Major Drama At ‘Good Morning America’

Michael Strahan is allegedly causing major drama at Good Morning America, with reports the co-host is caught in a nasty feud with his fellow GMA co-hosts.

After skipping out on Live With Kelly and joining the ABC morning show full time last year, reports are now that Strahan’s Good Morning America stint has left his fellow anchors seriously “unhappy” and accusing the show’s crew of giving Michael “special treatment.”

“They roll out the carpet for [Strahan] while seasoned talent is treated like dirt,” a source alleged to Page Six of the drama the former football player is supposedly causing at GMA. “[Strahan] been given a lot of opportunity, flexibility, when the others who have been working there longer don’t get that kind of treatment.”

The outlet alleged that Michael’s main feud is with fellow Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer, who an insider claims feels that her GMA role has been seriously scaled down ever since Strahan joined the show full time after a whole lot of drama with Kelly Ripa.

“There’s not a lot of love between the two. They know how to put it on for the cameras, but he’s doing a lot of what Lara should be doing [on the show] and she’s not happy,” said the insider, adding that Lara is “the pop person.”

But despite Page Six’s claims that Michael supposedly isn’t everyone’s favorite person on the Good Morning America set, an executive for ABC reportedly slammed the reports that Strahan and Spencer haven’t been getting along behind-the-scenes of GMA; he didn’t comment on reports claiming his fellow anchors are supposedly “sick” of his alleged special treatment.

“That’s just bulls***. They get along great,” said the unnamed ABC executive. Speaking to the outlet amid the feud rumors surrounding Michael and Lara, the insider claimed that Lara “loves having someone with his sense of humor on the show.”

“Michael Strahan is lovely with the staff,” they added of the former athlete’s GMA gig.

Michael’s latest feud rumors come just months of Strahan got into some serious drama with former Live With Kelly and Michael co-host Kelly Ripa, after he announced that he was leaving the show to join Good Morning America on a full time basis back in April.

Rumors swirled at the time that Michael and Kelly were locked in a nasty feud not too dissimilar from the one Page Six is reporting Strahan may now be caught in with his new GMA co-hosts, despite Strahan and Ripa always playing nice for the cameras.

Back in April 2016, Page Six claimed that Strahan and Ripa allegedly “couldn’t stand each other” and supposedly only pretended to be on good terms when the cameras were rolling, something Kelly seemingly confirmed when she took a sudden hiatus from the morning show after it was announced that Michael would be jumping ship.

“They could not stand each other, and whenever they communicated off-camera, it was always through their reps,” a source said of the morning show’s drama, drama which seriously boiled over between Kelly and Michael last year after his Good Morning America hosting gig was announced.

Michael and Kelly allegedly “did not get along” when they were off camera, according to the source, who dished the details on their reported feud at the time. The insider added that their seemingly-friendly relationship was “all for the show.”

But despite the latest allegations of a feud swirling around Michael and his stint on GMA, it’s not thought that there are any plans to shake things up and change the anchors on Good Morning America right now.

What do you think of reports claiming that Michael Strahan is allegedly causing drama and may even be caught in a feud with his fellow anchors on Good Morning America?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LIFEWTR]