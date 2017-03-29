Lisa Vanderpump Defends Scheana Shay’s Divorce: ‘I Know More Than You Do’

Lisa Vanderpump is a close friend to all of her SUR employees and they trust her with all kinds of issues. Since Lisa knows what’s going on with her employees and in the personal lives, she can offer advice and be a shoulder to cry on when things get tough. She offered advice and help to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney prior to getting married, and she has been an ear for Scheana Shay, as she battled troubles in her marriage. Lisa questioned whether Mike Shay was the one for Scheana when he first dealt with addiction issues a few years ago.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that she wanted to be there for her employee as she was going through a rough time. Scheana clearly had no issue opening up to Lisa about their trouble, perhaps because Lisa already knew that Shay had done drugs in the past and had made Scheana question their marriage. So when people started lashing out at Vanderpump and Scheana for possibly hiding information from viewers, the restaurant owner had a few words for them.

Loving my pink @DIFFEyewear sunglasses for Spring! Not only is DIFF giving my followers 25% off their purchase if they use code LISAV at checkout, but for every pair of sunglasses sold through the code, they donate a pair of reading glasses to a person in need!! Help make a #DIFFerence ???? #DIFFPartner A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

“U don’t know Shay. UR out-of-line assuming Scheana’s telling the truth after she’s lied all season. Shame on you. #PumpRules,” one person wrote to Lisa Vanderpump, who replied with, “I know more than you do, so stop being rude.”

Apparently, some viewers feel that Shay lied about her marriage because she kept saying how everything was just perfect and how she was super happy with her husband. And yet, beneath the surface, things were clearly not well. As she has previously revealed, she noticed signs at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding. And Lisa Vanderpump may not have noticed, as she was busy officiating the wedding.

“She didn’t lie..she kept everything to herself! Nothing wrong with that!” one person wrote in defense of Scheana, who had chosen to keep some things to herself, to which several people chimed in with opinions.

Thank you Hayden for supporting @vanderpumpdogs ???????? #HaydenPanettiere A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

This season of Vanderpump Rules was a huge game-changer for many of the stars. Tom and Katie went through a rollercoaster of emotions before getting married and Scheana had to realize that her marriage was coming to an end. It clearly wasn’t easy for any of them, but they found the light at the end of the tunnel. And Vanderpump acknowledges that this season was a tough one to film and watch.

“It’s been a challenging season, for sure…I want to thank all of my #VanderpumpRules cast for being so honest & opening ur lives – you all,” Lisa Vanderpump wrote on Twitter, thanking her employees for opening up about their issues to make this one of the best seasons of Vanderpump Rules to date.

As for Shay herself, she decided to let people know that she’s doing fine now even though it was hard for her to relive her talk with Lisa Vanderpump. She opened up on Instagram to share her feelings, letting people know that she has found peace again.

“Last night wasn’t easy to watch, but I did and now it’s over. Thank you all for your overwhelming amount of support. And thank you Ariana Madix for being my rock and watching w me last night. Time for everyone to move on. #ImZenAgain,” Scheana wrote on her Instagram page this morning after watching Vanderpump Rules and reliving the decision to file for divorce and end the marriage.

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump defending Scheana Shay’s decision to share her marital troubles on the show? Do you think it was fair that she kept some things to herself, as she figured out what was going on in her relationship?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Point Foundation]