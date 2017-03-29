Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Turns To Brad Pitt Even As He Dates Sandra Bullock

It’s been years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced. Since then, Jennifer began a romance with and wed Justin Theroux, while Brad tied the knot with Angelina Jolie, with whom he’s still in the midst of a split drama. But despite that, Aniston reportedly has turned to Pitt for comfort after tragedy hit. The news comes amid rumors that the actor has found his own new love in Sandra Bullock.

Jennifer reportedly has been struggling with the death of Nancy Dow, her estranged mother, but that loss has made her closer to her former husband, according to In Touch.

Although Aniston allegedly sought therapy for her heartbreak after her mother’s death, the publication reported that Jennifer also turned to Brad for help with her emotional distress. But why would Jennifer chose her ex over her own husband Justin Theroux?

“She’s been looking to [Brad] for guidance and advice,” a source told the magazine. “Her husband, Justin Theroux, is trying to help, but Brad understands her better than anyone else.”

As a result, the insider revealed that Aniston needs Pitt to help her get through this troubled time.

“Jen needs Brad more than ever right now.”

The 53-year-old actor is allegedly Jennifer’s “only hope,” according to the publication, because Pitt was present when the estrangement between Aniston and her mother occurred. That estrangement reportedly resulted from an ordeal caused by Nancy selling a tale about Jennifer’s and Brad’s engagement to a tabloid TV show.

Because the actor is aware of the history of Aniston’s complicated feelings about her mother, he “doesn’t judge her for the feelings she’s having,” according to the source.

“He pointed out that Jen didn’t love her mom, and she’s mourning the loss of the mother she would never know,” explained the insider. “Jen was deeply touched and realized he was right.”

Jennifer also reportedly feels that Pitt has “evolved” since their marriage, and the “new Brad” has proved to be “tremendously helpful” to Aniston, according to the insider.

“Jennifer is so grateful to have him back in her life.”

But it’s reportedly not a one-sided situation. Amid his split from Angelina Jolie, Pitt has “been texting” Aniston, an insider told Us Weekly.

Brad didn’t have Jennifer’s phone number following their divorce in 2005 after five years of marriage, so he hunted it down, going through a “tangled web” of contacts in order to wish her happy birthday last month, said the source.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”

As to the topic of their conversation, the actor “confided” in Aniston and discussed his “hard time with his split,” according to the insider.

“They exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” added the source.

However, the publication reported that even though Jennifer and Brad have reconnected, she is happy in her marriage to Justin. Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in 2015, and the insider also revealed how Justin has reacted to his wife’s chats on the phone with her former husband.

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” said the source. “Jen just wants to be nice.”

Last one…. #Oscars A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferanistononline) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

But while Aniston’s husband reportedly is all right with her friendship with her ex, how might Pitt’s alleged new girlfriend, Sandra Bullock, feel?

Sandra and Brad reportedly started dating after their mutual pal George Clooney played matchmaker, according to a source quoted by Yahoo.

Clooney decided that Bullock and Pitt would make the perfect match, said the insider.

“It was George who set Brad up with Sandy.”

The two were both present at George’s charity event a few years ago, and the couple allegedly had so much chemistry that others thought they made a good couple. Consequently, in the wake of Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie, Clooney wanted to help him move on and chose Bullock as the ideal woman to help, according to the insider.

“George is determined to help heal Brad’s heart and couldn’t think of anyone better than Sandy,” said the source. “They’re keeping it on the down-low…. George thought that Sandra was the ideal girl for Brad.”

In addition to reportedly connecting with Jennifer Aniston and dating Sandra Bullock, the actor is spending time with pals. Another insider quoted by the media outlet revealed that he’s enjoying having his friends visit.

“Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it.”

Pitt also reportedly spent some time locked in an art studio, staying as long as 15 hours a day sculpting and listening to breakup ballads, which allegedly was his way of distracting himself.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]