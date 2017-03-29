‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Release Date, A New Monster, Eleven Returning

As we await the return of Stranger Things, there are many clues we can decipher from the Super Bowl trailer. Season 2 of Stranger Things returns with a release date on Halloween this year, which is October 31, 2017. The trailer shows that we may have a new monster, Eleven is back and Hopper is up to something big.

In the finale of the first season with saw Hopper get into a car with some mysterious people and it seems like he knows Eleven is still alive as he leaves her favorite snack Eggo in the middle of the woods. He is also seen digging in the trailer, while a glimpse of Eleven’s face upside down is shown, which may suggest she is stuck in the Upside Down world.

The Stranger Things kids are back and they are wearing a Ghostbusters outfit, which is another nod to the 80’s – the time period the series in based on. Will, who is played by Noah Schnapp was stuck in the Upside Down for most of Season 1; however, he has been upgraded to the main cast in the second season.

sƃuıɥʇɹǝƃuɐɹʇs# ɹɐǝʎ ʇxǝu noʎ ǝǝs uoıʇɔnpoɹd uı ʞɔɐq A post shared by @strangerthingstv on Nov 4, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

Will seems to be stuggling with what happened to him while he was missing. It looks like he is being examined toward the end of the trailer. Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers are also spotted in the clip; therefore, it will be interesting to see if their relationship develops further.

Stranger Things Season 2 will also feature new cast. The Goonies Sean Astin, Aliens star Paul Reiser and Danish actress Linnea Berthelsen have been added to the second season; however known were featured in the trailer.

Dr. Martin Brenner who seems to have been killed by the Demogorgon will be returning for the second season.

13-year-old girl Max, who is portrayed by Sadie Sink and hyped as the new Eleven will appear in Season 2. The characters step brother Billy will be played by Dacre Montgomery. Brett Gelman will play a “a disgraced journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist who is investigating a cold case,” according to Digital Spy.

While there are rumors that Millie Bobby Brown will play a small role as Eleven in Season 2, the co-creator Matt Duffer confirms that she will return and fans will get to know a lot more about the character. Duffer spoke about the return of Eleven in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month:

“I want people to know that she’s back and she’s a major part of the season and not know how or why,” says co-creator Matt Duffer. “We do get into her story and backstory. We learn about where she came from and how she came into the world and the program that resulted in her.”

Adds Brown, “She has a storyline this season for her, and it’s an emotional transition. Last season I didn’t get to expand [on the character] — this season is giving me that opportunity.”

Stranger Things is already being planned; therefore, the popular series could be around for the long haul. Season 2 is expected to feature nine episdoes and while the names of each episode has been released, the creator have stated they may still change. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with theories.

There will also be a time jump between the first and second season. Season 2 of Stranger Things will be set in 1984 and is expected to contain several movie references one of which was featured in the trailer with Ghostbusters.

Stranger Things Season 2 release date is October 31, 2017. There are many new cast members and fan favourites returning to the Netflix hit series. Are you looking forward to the upcoming season?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]