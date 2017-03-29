Bob Dylan Won’t Deliver Mandatory Lecture, Accepts Nobel Prize On Own Terms

Bob Dylan has finally accepted the Nobel Prize for Literature. However, he is apparently going to accept it on his own terms. He is not going to deliver the lecture, which is mandatory for the acceptance of the award. The academy earlier announced that the legendary singer had until 10 June to perform the lecture.

A post shared by Bob Dylan™ (@robertallenzimmerman) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:38pm PST

A post shared by Bob Dylan™ (@robertallenzimmerman) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

2006???? A post shared by Bob Dylan™ (@robertallenzimmerman) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:28am PST

Dylan received the Nobel Prize for Literature in October. He became the first songwriter to receive the award. Many were surprised to hear his name as a Nobel laureate for literature, an award that was exclusively given to established poets and authors so far. With the Nobel, Bob Dylan also became the first American to receive it since 1993, when novelist Toni Morrison was awarded the same.

According to the award citation, Bob Dylan was given the prestigious award “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” Interestingly, the singer did not issue any public comment about the news of his Nobel. Finally, when he commented about it, he said he was “speechless” after receiving the award. At the same time, he skipped the Nobel ceremony in December because of his “pre-existing commitments.” He had his speech read out, which said he felt like “standing on the moon” after winning the prize. Prof Darius said earlier this week that the Academy did not have any telephonic conversation with Bob Dylan, the BBC reported.

“What he decides to do is his own business,” she said.

The Swedish Academy has now declared in a blog that Bob Dylan is going to visit Stockholm within a few days to give a couple of concerts. The Academy will attend one of the concerts. However, the permanent secretary of the Academy. Prof Sara Danius, said Dylan would not deliver the mandatory lecture.

“Please note that no Nobel Lecture will be held.”

Instead of delivering the lecture, the singer is believed to be sending a taped version later on. However, there is no further information about it is known at the moment. Prof Danius mentioned in the blog that taped Nobel lectures are common. The last time it was in 2013, when Canadian short story writer Alice Munro presented the same.

The Academy will deliver Bob Dylan his Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal. It will also congratulate him on the Nobel Prize in Literature. There will be a small but intimate setting, which will only have the Academy members and the singer himself. No media will be present in the ceremony. According to the Academy, these are all Dylan’s wishes for the ceremony.

Grammy 1980 A post shared by Bob Dylan™ (@robertallenzimmerman) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

A post shared by Bob Dylan™ (@robertallenzimmerman) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

1965 A post shared by Bob Dylan™ (@robertallenzimmerman) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

Bob Dylan, who had his best work delivered in the 60s, was born as Robert Allen Zimmerman. A number of his songs like as “The Times They Are a-Changin” and “Blowin’ in the Wind” became anthems for the anti-war movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. His 38th studio album called “Triplicate” is scheduled to release on March 31.

The Nobel Prize for Literature comes with 8m kroner (around $900,000).

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1]