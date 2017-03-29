Blac Chyna Seemingly Accuses Tyga Of Cheating On Kylie Jenner In Bizarre Rant

Blac Chyna appears to be accusing Tyga of cheating on Kylie Jenner in a bizarre rant allegedly uploaded to her Snapchat account in which she also slammed the aspiring rapper for nor paying her child support.

According to several screen shots allegedly taken from Blac’s Snapchat and uploaded to Instagram by The Shade Room, Chyna appeared to insinuate that Tyga, who is the father of her 4-year-old son King Cairo, may allegedly be cheating on Jenner before calling the reality star his “money.”

Blac’s supposed rant was expressed through several posts via the social media app on March 29, in which Chyna claimed that Tyga supposedly has not been paying her child support for their son while also appearing to expose a whole lot more when it came to her former boyfriend and father of her son.

“It’s funny now to me!!! But when Tyga and side n***a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol” the first confusing message Blac allegedly posted online read, before Blac then claimed in another that she was getting “no child support” from the aspiring rapper for King.

“N***a is like h**s! So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny! Wow,” Chyna continued in the bizarre upload, though it’s not clear who Jenny is, before the reality star then told Tyga through the app to “stop running to your money,” which fans claimed was Blac’s way of referencing his on/off girlfriend of around two years Kylie Jenner.

Blac then seemingly asked Tyga to stop telling Jenner her “business about King” before Chyna then went on to claim in the Snapchat screen shots uploaded to Instagram that she believes she has more money in her bank account that Tyga has in his.

“So go tell Kylie, and Rob… about your [son’s] account because that’s the only reason I’m contacting you f*g a**,” Chyna wrote, before claiming that her former boyfriend was “making it look like” she “wants” him while dating Kylie.

Blac Chyna then even more explicitly appeared to accuse Tyga of cheating on Kylie in another message posted during her obscure Snapchat rant.

“Tyga ur a b***,” Chyna wrote according to the screen shots allegedly taken of Blac’s Snapchat rant. “And you can go get ur mom or ur b*** lol,” she continued, adding “or ur n***a u f*****g or Terrell or Heather!”

Hollywood Life reported that Blac than added on Snapchat that she was “on wait” while then posting a California address.

It’s not clear exactly what Chyna was trying to say in her pretty bizarre Snapchat rant in which she appeared to accuse Tyga of cheating on Kylie and claimed he was not paying child support, though Chyna’s latest rant is just the latest drama for the famous family.

Earlier this month, Chyna opened up about the current state of her relationship with the father of her second child Dream, Rob Kardashian, who is also Kylie’s half-brother, after the two split once again.

Though Blac and Rob have been plagued with drama for months, Blac claimed in an interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa that she and Rob were fighting for each other and trying to make things work, despite their complicated family ties involving Kylie and Tyga.

“Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul,” Blac told the magazine of her relationship with Kardashian. “We also have Dream. So we’re looking at the bigger picture.

“We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to makes sure she’s taken care of,” Chyna continued of Rob just days before launching a scathing attack against Tyga on Snapchat, seemingly confirming that they were staying together for Dream.

“He’s a wonderful dad,” continued of Chyna of how she really feels about Kardashian. “I think it’s because he had such a great father.”

What do you think of Blac Chyna’s alleged Snapchat rant against Tyga? Did she really accuse him of not paying child support and cheating on Kylie Jenner?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]