Donald Trump Impeachment Odds: Bets Are Against His ‘Second Term’

After accusing Barack Obama of wiretapping, Donald Trump’s impeachment odds have changed and according to online betting websites, there are now more options for which the players can bet on President Trump and him getting re-elected for the second term.

Earlier this month, the Inquisitr News reported that there are more than 900,000 people who have signed an online petition for Donald Trump’s impeachment. Now, given the lights of the recent F.B.I.’s ongoing investigation about Donald Trump’s rumored ties with the Russian government, the odds of him getting impeached have finally changed.

According to Independent Australia, the world’s bookies are taking bets on Donald Trump’s impeachment.

As earlier reported, the numbers from Europe’s famous websites that deals with online betting for sports have revealed the odds of Donald Trump’s impeachment in his first year only and the chances of him getting a second term are highly unlikely.

The British betting website, Ladbrokes created a special feature titled “Donald Trump Specials.” According to the website, users or players can bet on many events that may or may not happen under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Donald Trump’s impeachment or resignation before the end of his first term are 10/11. 1/2 is the ongoing odd that indicates that Donald Trump will not be re-elected as President in 2020. Odds of Donald Trump getting replaced in the upcoming year are 9/4 for 2017, 9/2 for 2018, 8/1 for 2019, 16/1 for 2020 and 2/1 for 2021.

Independent Australia quoted Ladbrokes‘ PR Manager Alex Donohue and revealed that all the president’s actions can be turned into gambling.

“From a betting perspective, Donald Trump’s presidency has triggered a massive boom for these kinds of markets. With Donald Trump, everything he does, it can be turned into speculation, and that can be turned into gambling.”

Meanwhile, another website Paddy Powers have “Trump Specials” and are offering a trio of what that calls “Golden Markets.”

500/1 is the ongoing odd that Donald Trump will paint the entire White House with gold. 14/1 is for him replacing the Gold lift in Trump Tower and 4/1 are the rumored Golden Shower footage appearing on the adult entertainment website.

In just the first three months of Donald Trump’s presidency, a lot of media experts have suggested that in just the first quarter, President Trump has done enough that will make Congress consider the plea of everyone demanding his impeachment. Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted that Donald Trump’s impeachment is possible on four grounds and president’s travel ban is one of those grounds.

Rep. Maxine Waters recently said that she wants Donald Trump to leave the office.

“My goal is impeachment.”

Trump is a lying, indecent man who has offended so many people in this country & around the world -except Putin. He doesn't belong in the WH — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 28, 2017

At the same time, one of Donald Trump’s supporters said that the president may be ousted from office, as early as 2018.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who represents Florida’s 1st congressional district said during an interview with local radio Pensacola Speaks that if Democrats won the majority of seats in the House in the 2018 election then the coming years will be hard on Donald Trump.

As many of President Trump’s supporters know this that repealing Obamacare was a huge part of Donald Trump’s 2016’s presidential run and has faced considerable pressure from those who voted him in the act on his promises to bring a better health care system for that will be beneficial for everyone.

“If we fail to repeal this law, I’m just telling you, Rick, you heard it here first, we will lose the majority in 2018, and then what you’ll have is you’ll have Nancy Pelosi as Speaker and she’ll probably impeach Donald Trump in the first 30 days of being Speaker,” Matt Gaetz voiced his concern.

It is still too early to talk about Donald Trump’s impeachment as the president has only taken those actions which he promised during his presidential campaign to make the country a better place.

[Featured Image by Ron Sachs – Pool/Getty Images]