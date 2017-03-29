Erika Girardi Opens Up About ‘RHOBH’ Meltdown Over Son Tommy Zizzo

Erika Girardi lashed out at her co-star and friend, Eileen Davidson, during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week and last night, she apologized for her behavior.

After the women’s dramatic conversation, which took place during a cast dinner in Tokyo, Erika Girardi and Eileen Davidson sat down with one another in Los Angeles to discuss the incident in a much calmer manner.

“It’s important for me that she hears that I really, really apologize for snapping at her in Hong Kong,” Erika told viewers, according to a report by People Magazine on March 28. “We have a great friendship and she’s done a lot for me and I want to make sure that she knows it.”

“I had a meltdown,” Girardi explained. “I am human. I thought about this many times. It just sucks because I don’t want to be that way.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Eileen attempted to smooth things over between Erika and Dorit Kemsley in Tokyo, but after she suggested Kemsley hadn’t “committed some horrible heinous crime,” things between them became extremely tense.

“I don’t think [Dorit] really understood what she was getting into,” Davidson informed Girardi during last week’s show. “She’s already saying ‘sorry’ — what do you want then? There’s nothing she can say or do that can make it okay? She didn’t kill your child.”

Immediately after Davidson mentioned Erika Girardi’s child, the reality star and singer broke down.

“Don’t every bring up killing my child again because my child could get killed,” Erika shot back. “Your kid doesn’t put on a uniform every day and night and put his life out on the line for people he doesn’t know. Don’t ever talk about my f***ing kid again. You don’t know what I deal with every night.”

Girardi’s son, Tommy Zizzo, works as a police officer in Los Angeles and according to her, Davidson’s comment was extremely insensitive considering his line of work. Although Zizzo hasn’t appeared on the show at all during the two seasons Girardi has filmed, he is currently living with Girardi and her husband, Tom, in Pasadena.

While Erika Girardi may be a concerned parent, she admitted that her comments were a bit much during Tuesday nights show and made it a point to let Davidson know that she was sorry for lashing out.

“I’m sorry that I had a meltdown on you at the table,” Girardi told Davidson during Tuesday’s episode. “I apologize.”

Erika told her friend and co-star that her comments struck a nerve, but insisted that she was appreciative of their friendship and acknowledged that Eileen has been good to her in the past.

“I was tired and I was exhausted and I was exhausted from that fight,” she continued. “Exhausted for trying to protect myself, advocate for myself, trying to chill out and take the high road. And then I took the real low road.”

Although Erika Girardi and her co-star came to blows during Season 7, things between them are going quite well in real time and weeks ago, as Girardi made her debut on Dancing With the Stars, Davidson was seen cheering her on in the audience along with Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin.

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

