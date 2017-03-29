Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Relationship Getting Serious As Suri Is All Grown Up?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never officially acknowledged their relationship, but the onlookers and earlier leaked pictures showed that Tom Cruise’s ex-wife is more than friends with the “Unpredictable” singer. The recent rumor in their relationship suggests that Katie and Jamie are ready to take their relationship to another level as Katie’s daughter Suri Cruise is all grown up and understands the decisions her mother makes.

According to a recent article published by Counsel & Heal, both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are ready to take their relationship to the next level. According to some unknown source of the online outlet, the Dawson’s Creek’s actress has started to feel that her daughter Suri needs a father figure in her life and after the highly publicized divorce with Tom Cruise, the actress thinks that Jamie Foxx is the right choice.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr News, Katie’s marriage with Tom Cruise caught a lot of media attention due to the Mission Impossible movie star’s involvement with the Church of Scientology. Many even reported that the cause of their divorce was the star’s inclination towards the Church.

Prior to this, Radar Online exclusively reported that when Katie decided to end her contract marriage with Tom, she signed a clause that prohibited her from publicly dating. The alleged contract also prevented her from talking about the Church of Scientology and revealing the personal details of Tom Cruise.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri,” the report further added. “Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.”

Furthermore, Us Weekly previously reported that even Katie and Jamie has always denied the talks about their relationship, it did not stop them from spending the New Year’s eve together in Miami. According to one insider, the duo had dinner in South Beach on December 30, 2016, and another insider added that the rumored couple headed to Soho House.

The Us Weekly’s source added that Katie and Jamie were spotted after midnight “holding hands while walking near the pool” at the hotel where only the members are allowed.

“They’re very serious,” added another source.

After Katie and Tom’s divorce, few pictures made their way online showing the actress with Jamie. Many considered their casual get-together as their way of acknowledging their relationship.

Counsel & Heal further points out that the Academy Award-winning actor already has two daughters, 23-year-old Corinne Bishop and eight-year-old Annalise, and has been a very good father to both of them. According to the online outlet, this can be one of the reasons why Katie thinks that she should marry Jamie.

This would not be for the first time when the rumors about Katie and Jamie’s rumored relationship has surfaced online. Back in November 2016, Hollywood Life quoted OK! and went on to claim that Katie is apparently pregnant.

“Her friends say Katie was positively glowing and could barely conceal her excitement,” an insider revealed to the OK! Magazine. “Word is, she confessed to the small group gathered there that she’s almost three months pregnant with Jamie’s baby!”

Soon after this, Gossip Cop debunked OK!’s claims and after talking with Katie and Jamie’s representatives, it reported that the talks about Katie Holmes’ second child are nothing but fake news and fans of the stars should not believe on such nonsense.

That being said, none of the stars’ representatives has confirmed the alleged relationship between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. Even the stars have always denied the possibility of their relationship. So, it is safe to say that both Katie and Jamie are nothing but friends and at this moment, The Kennedy series star is focusing on her daughter Suri and Jamie, on the other hand, is currently busy filming Otto Bathurst’s Robin Hood in which he will be sharing screen space with Fifty Shades movie star Jamie Dornan.

