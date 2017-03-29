Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia de Rossi Pushing Her to Rehab For Drinking Problem?

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are allegedly warring over the talk show host’s growing drinking problem and her spouse’s insistence that she seek rehab.

Radar Online’s explosive details about the couple’s troubled period comes just days after DeGeneres had to be rushed to a hospital emergency room following a “drunken fall” where she dislocated her finger.

“Ellen needs help and she needs it now,” a source told the website of the 59-year-old host.

Sources added DeGeneres suffered her fall while she and de Rossi were embroiled in a bitter argument over her placing the couple’s lavish, 17-acre Santa Barbara estate on the market for $45 million.

De Rossi is said to be opposed to the sale of the property, which sits in the heart of the exclusive Montecito, Calif., area.

DeGeneres recently told her TV audience she suffered her injuries during a fall at their home.

“Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” she said, jokingly adding de Rossi drove her to the hospital.

“She can joke all she wants about this, but it’s not funny,” said a source. “And this could spell the end of her marriage.”

Reportedly, DeGeneres has had issues with the bottle before. A few years back, de Rossi is also rumored to have begged her to seek help.

Rumors of strife in their marriage also comes as nothing new for the longtime couple.

Life & Style magazine recently reported the two were undergoing counseling in hopes of putting their marriage back on track.

“Part of their therapy is to go on more date nights,” said a source. “That’s why they’ve been seen out and about more together lately.”

Before then, various reports had the two on the verge of calling it quits as the fights and friction between them escalated.

“Ellen and Portia had been fighting more than ever,” said a source. “Portia was frustrated because she was spending a lot of time on Ellen’s talk show set or sitting at home, waiting for Ellen to spend time with her.”

At one point the couple’s heated arguments had grown to be so customary, studio crew on DeGeneres’ show had grown accustomed to overhearing their battles.

“Ellen hates that,” a source added. “She never wants people at work to know about her personal problems. It was a huge wake-up call for her.”

All that friction came around the same time DeGeneres was openly suggesting the two were in a good place in their union.

“There’s no best part [about being married.],” she shared. “It’s everything. I can’t imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world.”

Still, DeGeneres has long been known to be a workaholic and recently she remained as busy as ever. She recently signed a deal with NBC to host a game show. Ellen’s Game of Games will pull segments from her syndicated daytime talker, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Each hour-long episode will feature supersize versions of popular games from the daytime series, prompting DeGeneres to recently rave about how on board she is with the development.

Show contestants will be pulled from the audience, similar to DeGeneres’ talk show. Their challenges will include such tasks as maneuvering massive obstacles, answering questions under pressure, and facing a gigantic plunge into the unknown.

Each venture will end with DeGeneres offering someone in the segment the chance at securing a huge cash prize.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]