‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2017: Maksim’s injury update to change ‘DWTS’ odds?

Is Maksim Chmerkovskiy out for the remainder of Dancing with the Stars? The odds to win Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars will look a bit different when all of the week three action begins next Monday night as one of the favorites to win has been sidelined.

According to a Just Jared Jr report, long time Dancing with the Stars performer Maksim Chmerkovskiy will be out for at least a week, if not longer, after suffering a painful calf injury during rehearsals with his partner Heather Morris last week. Chmerkovskiy’s fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd, confirmed that his injury will require surgery followed by a rehab stint, but the Dancing with the Stars veteran is hoping that he will return this season.

“I think it’s been said that he has tears in his calf muscles, so it’s going to take a couple of weeks to get better,” Peta told Access Hollywood. “So I hope he’s back out there in a couple weeks killing it again.”

The 37-year-old Chmerkovskiy took to social media on Tuesday to let all of the fans of Dancing with the Stars know that he is alright, but he will be out of the live action once again when the dance competition show returns next Monday. Alan Bersten will once again fill in temporarily for Chmerkovskiy as Morris’ partner.

Chmerkovskiy has built up quite a fan base since his humble beginnings on Dancing with the Stars and he knows his supporters want to see him back on the ballroom floor just as much as he wants to be out there.

“Please rest assured that I’m taking this thing very seriously and, although I don’t have a concrete return date, I’ll give it my all!” he added. “In the meantime here’s me, making bad social media choices.”

At least Chmerkovskiy still has a sense of humor! With Chmerkovskiy sidelined for an undisclosed period of time, how will that affect the odds to win Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars?

Heading into Season 24, Simone Biles was the clear cut favorite at +150. So far Biles and her partner Sasha Farber have performed like champs and definitely look like a duo that is a shoe-in to make it to the finals. However, when Las Vegas odds makers put out the odds before the DWTS Season 24 premiere, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Heather Morris were looked at as a strong second selection to pull of the win this season.

Currently sitting at +500, the odds for team Fondue For Two will certainly fluctuate before Morris hits the dance floor next Monday night with Chmerkovskiy’s stand in Alan Bersten.

One team to keep an eye on is Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater. These two were heavy underdogs at the the season premiere of DWTS, however, their moves have been spot on! Jennings and Slater were more than impressive for the second week in a row and are quietly climbing the odds ladder.

Jennings and Slater, better known as team EmZone, have the look of a team that could go all the way! They opened at +1400 on the Las Vegas board and dropped to +1000 before Week 2 began. Look for those odds to drop a bit more before next Monday night when Dancing with the Stars returns to live action.

While Chris Kattan was the first contestant to be eliminated last week, don’t look for team EmZone or team Fondue For Two to be leaving anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images]