Cheryl, Liam Payne Wedding: New Parents Planning An Intimate Celebration?

Cheryl has just given birth to her first baby with former One Direction member Liam Payne putting an end to fans’ anticipation of the newborn’s arrival. Now, latest reports suggest that the couple is ready to take things to the next level and plan for a wedding.

Sources have revealed to Closer magazine that the new parents are considering a quick wedding – and one that is intimate. Reportedly, Cheryl wants a simple wedding ceremony because this will be her third marriage. The 33-year-old former Girls Aloud singer only wants to have family and close friends around. She would also love for their son to be present for the wedding photos, the source continued.

It appears that Liam and Cheryl may not agree on this aspect. The source also revealed that the 23-year-old heartthrob wants a big celebration because he wants to tell the whole world about his marriage to the former X-Factor judge.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever ???? A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

“She’d rather have just close friends and family. She’d also love the baby to be sitting on their laps in the wedding photos. But, in contrast, Liam would still like a huge celebration. He wants to shout about their wedding from the rooftop.”

Liam, understandably, would want to have a big wedding celebration. After all, he is marrying the girl of his dreams. Recently, before welcoming his baby with Cheryl, Payne revealed in an interview with Rollercoaster magazine that she was his crush as a teenager.

“This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places. Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

Reports also suggest that Cheryl and Liam Payne’s wedding will happen soon since the baby has already arrived. It has been reported that it was the former boyband member’s plan to propose to his girlfriend right after she gives birth.

Payne was reportedly inspired by Justin Scott, Kimberley Walsh’s husband, who popped the question inside the delivery room when their first baby was born, the Daily Star reported. A source for the publication shared how Liam was filled with ideas of proposing to Cheryl that a wedding celebration happening soon would be inevitable.

Cheryl went through two failed marriages. The first one was with English professional football player Ashley. The two got married in 2006 at the Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire, getting £1million for selling the exclusive rights to her wedding photos. It was reported that she wore a dress worth £110,000. Cheryl and Ashley divorced in 2010.

Cheryl’s second marriage to Frenchman Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in 2014 was rather quick. Just after three months of dating, the two secretly tied the knot in Mustique. Cheryl posted the news herself confirming that they got married on July 7, 2014. She dropped the announcement at that time “to stop the speculation.” Less than 18 months later, the pair split.

I miss you!…the things you make me do???????? home soon! A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Sep 20, 2016 at 7:41pm PDT

Cheryl met her current love when she was a judge on The X Factor and he was a contestant auditioning. In 2016, the couple started dating and fast-forward to a year later, they gave birth to their child. A Cheryl Liam Payne wedding has yet to be confirmed and if that happens, fans are expected to be buzzing with excitement.

Meanwhile, with Cheryl now a mom for the first time, it is expected that her net worth as a celebrity will increase. Currently, the English singer is worth £20million but this could go up to £30million in the future from product endorsements and book deals, experts predicted as reported by Mail Online.

However, Cheryl and Liam reportedly won’t allow photos of their baby to be featured on magazine covers. But even if that’s the case, Cheryl could still earn millions from writing books about parenting – and that wouldn’t require her to put her baby in the limelight.

