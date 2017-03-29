‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Will Never Be Revealed?

Kailyn Lowry does not want fans to know who fathered her third child.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star has her reasons for failing to share the name of her mystery man — and she may never do so publicly.

“It is a personal decision for [Kailyn Lowry] not to reveal who her baby daddy is,” a source told Hollywood Life on March 28. “Kailyn may or may not reveal the information when she feels the time is right.”

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy over a month ago on her blog.

Kailyn Lowry faced several rumors of a pregnancy in the weeks leading up to her baby reveal, but for some reason, she chose to keep her baby news from fans for the first few months of her pregnancy. Then, after confirming the news, she revealed she was nearly half-way through her pregnancy.

Throughout the last several weeks, Kailyn Lowry has faced ongoing rumors regarding the potential identity of her third child’s father, but still, she has maintained her silence about the issue. She even told host Nessa Diab that she wasn’t ready to talk about her mystery man during an appearance on the live Teen Mom 2 after show in Los Angeles.

“People are asking her daily; dying to find out the name of the daddy and the gender of her baby,” the Hollywood Life source continued. “However, she is simply not ready to share that information.”

That said, due to Kailyn Lowry’s role on Teen Mom 2, the name of her child’s father will likely be confirmed sooner or later — whether she wants it to or not.

“The news will likely come out at some point, because the cameras will probably be rolling again soon,” the insider said.

The Hollywood Life report went on to reveal that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are not yet legally divorced. As fans of the show will recall, Lowry and Marroquin announced plans to divorce in May of last year and months later, Lowry was linked to a few other men, including Tyler Hill, who she was seen texting on the show.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating,” the reality star’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, explained to Radar Online weeks ago. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100 percent happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep added. “[Kailyn Lowry] will release that information when she’s ready. [She] is thankful for the positive support, and we thank her fans for respecting her privacy during this exciting time.”

In addition to Tyler Hill, Kailyn Lowry has also been linked to Chris Lopez. As fans will recall, Lopez was named as one of the reality star’s potential baby’s daddies after several outlets took note of a January tweet in which Lopez mentioned news of his “miracle” child.

After the tweet made its rounds on a number of gossip sites, Lopez suspiciously removed the post.

In other Kailyn Lowry news, the Teen Mom 2 star recently took to Twitter to joke about her longtime friend Becky Hayter being her “baby daddy.” Months after the two sparked rumors of a romance as they shared a kiss at a pride festival in New Jersey, Lowry re-tweeted photos from fans who named Hayter as her mystery man.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her growing family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]