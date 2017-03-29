WWE Rumors: The Miz And Maryse, SmackDown Boss To Run WrestleMania Interference?

The Miz and Maryse will grapple with John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. Wrestling’s “Show of Shows” is just days away, and, as usual, the WWE network will roll out its top stars. When WrestleMania 33 rolls into Orlando, Florida, this weekend, the WWE’s top talent will be there to thrill fight fans. Legends like Goldberg, The Undertaker and Triple H all have a part to play. There is nothing unusual in that, but WrestleMania 33 feels different. The WrestleMania 33 card is packed with matches between legendary WWE superstars and rising talent.

The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella is a great example of how the WrestleMania 33 card has taken shape. Most of would have expected Cena to be close to the top of the WrestleMania 33 card. After all, Cena assumed legendary status at the 2017 Royal Rumble. When Cena took the world crown from AJ Styles, he equaled Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championship wins. One would have assumed that Cena would be defending that championship at WrestleMania 33.

Instead Cena lost his title to Bray Wyatt at the 2017 Elimination Chamber, and was relegated to a mid-card tag match at WrestleMania. As reported by Fansided the backstory to The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella has been developing for some time. The Miz was forced to defend his Intercontinental Championship on numerous occasions, and after losing it, he was outraged when John Cena returned from a long hiatus, and was immediately granted a world title shot at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

When Cena ended The Miz’s title hopes in the 2017 Elimination Chamber, the WWE stepped up the rhetoric, and a war of words began. In the meantime, Maryse was busy introducing herself to Nikki Bella by way of a lead pipe. As time has gone on the bad blood has continued to ferment as Cena, The Miz, Maryse and Bella have traded insults. As Comic Book report things came to a head this week. The Miz and Maryse put together a hilarious parody video of Cena and Bella.

Cena responded in savage fashion, when he took The Miz and Maryse apart in a verbal onslaught where he claimed that Maryse was only on the WWE network because The Miz begged the network “because he wanted to appear on ‘Total Diva’s’.”

The Miz and Maryse vs John Cena and Nikki Bella has enjoyed an extended buildup, but have the WWE universe missed an important element in their WrestleMania 33 match backstory?

Will ‘SmackDown’ General Manager Daniel Bryan Run Interference Against The Miz and Maryse?

The buildup to WrestleMania 33 began in earnest at the 2017 Royal Rumble. In the weeks since the first big WWE PPV event we have been bombarded by WrestleMania 33 rumors. With that avalanche of information, it is easy to forget how the feud between Cena and The Miz got started. Its roots emanate from SmackDown general Manager Daniel Bryan. The Miz raged at Bryan after Cena’s title match against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble was announced. The Miz accused Bryan of allowing his family ties to Nikki Bella influence his decision making over Cena.

As Sportskeeda report, this led to The Miz challenging Bryan to face him in the ring. That plan was scotched when Bryan wasn’t allowed back into the ring on health grounds. Bryan’s feud with The Miz is still bubbling away, just under the surface. Expect The Miz and Maryse to employ some lowdown tactics as they try to bring John Cena and Nikki Bella to heel. We could see Daniel Bryan run interference during the match to influence the result, perhaps by snatching away the chance for The Miz and Maryse to grab victory.

The WWE universe would love to see Bryan with a role to play at WrestleMania 33. They are unlikely to see Bryan compete in any meaningful way, serious injury will prevent that, but Bryan could still have a role to play in WrestleMania 33, even if it is just to add a bit of additional spice to The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella.

