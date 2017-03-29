‘GTA Online’ Heist Vehicle Unlock Requirements Completely Removed

As the online option of Grand Theft Auto V continues to progress, players of GTA Online welcome regular updates with new modes, items, fixes, and changes to the multiplayer world. Earlier this month, developer Rockstar Games announced that vehicles locked behind heist mission requirements can now be purchased without having to complete the heist.

In the update, a “Buy It Now” option was added to heist vehicles for players looking to pick up one, or more, of the unique vehicles without having to worry about finding a group to finish the associated heist. This includes trucks like the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up and the Karin Technical alongside several other vehicles like the Armored Karin Kuruma and the Lampadati Casco. Even aircraft previously locked behind completion of certain heists are available immediately, according to the official website.

GTA Online players that have previously completed heists or those that plan on finishing one before the purchase of a heist vehicle will still benefit from their efforts, though. These cars, trucks, and aircraft are much cheaper for a player that completes or has completed the associated heist before purchase. Those that skip doing the heists and use the “Buy It Now” option will pay a higher price than those that complete them.

“Your vehicular arsenal just isn’t complete without a HVY Insurgent, but breaking into the Humane Labs isn’t always as easy as it looks. The good news is you now have buy-it-now instant access to any vehicle that had to be acquired on a Heist.”

For a full list of affected vehicles, players can view the Rockstar Games support site. The current GTA Online patch notes include the list alongside more details on the change to heist-related items. In fact, players can also purchase heist equipment that was previously locked behind heist completion as well. Now, finishing certain heists is no longer required to buy the Rebreather, Night Vision, or the LCD Earpiece from Ammu-Nation.

GTA Online continues to update this week with the new Pegassi Infernus Classic available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport. Additionally, the new Resurrection Adversary mode is now live with double RP and cash earned for participating. As with all Adversary modes, the new Resurrection mode tasks players with a new set of rules on special maps as noted on the game’s website.

“Compete in this new mode in 7 distinct locations including the Aircraft Carrier, Ron Alternates Wind Farm and Elysian Island – with 2 teams and 4-8 total players, where the objective is to eliminate the entire opposing force, and where every enemy you kill revives a fallen member of your squad (in the order in which they were killed).”

With vehicles, houses, clothes, and more to purchase in GTA Online, players are constantly saving up enough cash for their next purchase. Since content updates for the online mode of Grand Theft Auto V are completely free, GTA Online is supported with the sale of in-game currency. Players can earn cash by completing jobs or spend real money to increase their character’s in-game bank account.

The most recent content update, Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit, expanded on a free update released in 2016 simply called Cunning Stunts. The latest update added new races, introduced special vehicles to stunt races, and much more. Of course, patches and updates to GTA Online also include quality-of-life improvements as well as fixes to certain issues.

In December, for instance, Rockstar Games added the option to change characters’ appearance after they are created. As the Inquisitr reported, players can spend $100,000 of in-game cash to tweak how their characters look by simply opening up the quick menu. Although gender cannot be altered with this option, GTA Online players can constantly keep their character fresh with a completely new look.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]