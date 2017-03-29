Kris Jenner And Boyfriend Corey Gamble Split: Desperate To Lift ‘KUTWK’ Ratings?

Kris Jenner has reportedly split from her 33-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble. According to reports, the reality TV star got separated from Gamble soon after the Valentine’s Day this year. Meanwhile, Keeping Up With the Kardashians that was once hugely popular on television is facing a huge crisis at the moment in terms of rating.

Reports suggest that the E! series is losing hundreds of thousands of viewers. This week, it has got poor ratings, as the latest episode on Sunday hit a record low. It is now speculated that the TV show might be coming to an end. At this moment, the news of Kris Jenner splitting with her boyfriend might draw fresh curiosity among the viewers.

The 61-year-old reality TV star apparently told Gamble that she would require some space to focus on her family. One source close to her said that she also wanted to focus on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to Jenner, she was unable to prioritize her family because of her relationship with Gamble. Kris Jenner said she would like to “put her family before her own needs and wants.”

Radar Online reports that Kris Jenner really wants to focus on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is suffering from the lowest ratings in its history. Jenner is reportedly quite disturbed about it. The Jenner source says that she seems “much less invested” in her relationship with Gamble than she used to be.

However, the source says that the couple has not officially broken up yet. Jenner has not decided to end the relation completely at the moment. She just wants a break from it so that she can focus on more important things in her life, her family and the show. Nevertheless, people close to her do not think she’ll get back to Gamble.

The first two episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 had 1.48 million and 1.58 million views respectively. The Sunday episode got just 1.41 million views, according to Nielson. The previous episode had much better ratings. In the earlier episode, Kim Kardashian talks about the Paris robbery in October. She says she fears that she will be raped and killed by the armed robbers, as they tied her up and took all her jewelry. A source close to the production team told Radar Online that the ratings were disappointing.

Things were apparently going well for Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble even in January. The couple, who was dating for two years, was supposed to get married this year. Radar Online reported in January that Kris was preparing the required paperwork. A source said the couple was “super-excited” about it as the contract was only a matter of formality. “”This is a relationship that works, and they’re anxious to take the next step,” the source said that time.

