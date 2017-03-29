Verizon’s Firmware Update Status For HTC 10, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge & Moto Z

The release of Verizon HTC 10’s Android Nougat update is already on the horizon. Also, respective software upgrades are available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge as well as for the Moto Z units under the U.S. carrier.

Mo Versi, HTC’s Vice President of Product Management revealed via a Twitter post that the Android Nougat OS for Verizon-branded HTC 10 will roll out starting tomorrow, March 30. Check out the tweet below.

HTC 10 Verizon owners! Greatly appreciate all your patience and support. N OS is here! We have TA and OTA to start on Thur 3/30. Thank you! — Mo Versi (@moversi) March 28, 2017

Unlocked units of HTC 10 received the Nougat update November last year while the Sprint and T-Mobile models got the major firmware upgrade in February and January, respectively, according to GSM Arena.

While Verizon Wireless has yet to rollout the firmware update for its HTC 10 units, the Big Red carrier has already released new software builds for Samsung’s 2016 flagship devices as well as the Moto Z. Following its Android Nougat update rollout for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, a new firmware from Verizon has recently been released to fix Wi-Fi-related issues and to provide minor tweaks, according to Android Headlines.

Particularly, Galaxy S7 subscribed on Verizon network should get the software update with version number G930VVRU4BQA4 while the build number for S7 Edge is G935VVRU4BQA4.

Moreover, aside from fixing Wi-Fi connectivity issues, the official support page for Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7 posted the changelog which listed the addition of Samsung Pass alongside a new and improved virtual keyboard. Improved battery life can also be anticipated through some improvements and new features.

Below are changes to expect when it comes to the battery management improvements, Verizon’s official support page listed down.

The new battery management feature helps maximize your battery’s potential.

Easy access, customizable presets for Medium power saving mode or Maximum power saving mode.

App Power Monitor detects inactive apps still using the battery, and puts them to sleep, extending your battery charge.

Meanwhile, Verizon-locked Moto Z units, specifically the Moto Z Droid Edition and Moto Z Force Droid Edition, should receive the NCLS25.86-11-4-6-8 firmware, which seems to be carrying the latest security update. Upon installing the firmware, it should list “March 1, 2017” as its new Android Security level.

These updates for Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, as well as the Moto Z, should be available via the regular Over-The-Air or OTA process. A prompt should appear on the handset’s screen to notify users that there’s a new software build ready for download and installation. However, since OTA rollouts are usually done in stages, some customers may have to wait a few days before they finally receive the firmware. Manually checking the availability of the update in the system is also possible by simply heading to the About Device option in the Settings menu and tapping “Download Software Updates.”

The largest wireless carrier in United States was named by Tom’s Guide as the fastest wireless network, after conducting a speed test across six cities comparing the performances of nine wireless carriers, which include the Big Four (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile & of course, Verizon) as well as five leading prepaid carriers (Boost Mobile, MetroPCS, Straight Talk, Virgin Mobile and Cricket Wireless).

“When it comes to LTE download speeds, there’s Verizon and then there’s everybody else,” Tom’s Guide noted, adding the following.

“The company posted the fastest average download speeds in our testing across six U.S. cities, as well as the fastest average time for downloading an app. That was enough to help Big Red keep its hold on our award for the best network performance, after claiming the crown in our last round of testing.”

