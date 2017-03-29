Did Brad Pitt Secretly Visit Angelina Jolie In Cambodia?

Brad Pitt may have joined Angelina Jolie in Cambodia as she shot her film, First They Killed My father. Reports came out that the father of 6 wanted to make peace with his ex for the sake of their children.

Angelina and brad were together for 12 years before their shocking split last year. The two cited irreconcilable differences and there were rumors that surfaced that it had to do with how the Fight Club actor behaved around the children. Their parenting styles had apparently clashed and this did not work for Angelina.

According to attorney Robert Offer, he said that the decision was made for the health of the family.

BBC World News interviewed Angelina and said they would forever be a family and that she was coping. Adding that the split was very difficult and that her focus was on her children.

Brad’s Secret Visit

Sources have claimed that Brad Pitt secretly visited Angelina Jolie while she was in Cambodia. According to E! News’ source Pitt was in Cambodia for a while but left when it conflicted with his own shooting schedules. Apparently their children, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and Pax would split their time between their parents. He apparently would take their children on trips and go check out a variety of places in Cambodia.

The source claimed that Brad went to Cambodia multiple times to spend time with his children and that the children would mostly be with their mother. The children would apparently leave the country and go to Los Angeles as well to go see their father and spend time with him.

The overly public divorce soon became private and it’s alleged that the two enlisted a private judge to deal with the divorce as well as custody. This has apparently helped their relationship greatly as details have been kept private. The source adds that their relationship is no longer as tense as it had been before as they are focusing on their children and trying to do what’s right for them. Brad has apparently cleaned up and is focusing on healthy clean living and is in a better place.

Salt actress has apparently shown how much of a humanitarian she is by getting her hand dirty and that she had truly embraced Cambodia. Angelina is apparently easy to talk to, polite and not intimidating.

This could be seen by how she interacted with her crew as well as how she had embraced the country’s culture including their food. She was seen eating a variety of insects with her children during her interview with BBC.

However a report from Gossip Cop claims that the report by E! News was false. It says that Brad did not actually visit Angelina Jolie while she and her family were in Cambodia.

Gossip Cop claims that they could exclusively report that Brad and Angelina did not meet recently. It stated that the actress may have spent time in Cambodia but when Brad was there they were still together. Stating that the two were still together when Brad was making several visits to the country to see their children. They apparently checked with Brad’s representative and the rep said that Brad only visited while the two were together last year but not recently.

Angelina’s love for Cambodia

Angelina who is a UN refugee agency special envoy had visited Cambodia previously for Tomb Raider. She then returned and adopted her first child Maddox.

Angelina said that the country was her awakening while she spoke with BBC’s Yaida Hakim. Adding that she would always be grateful to Cambodia and that she didn’t think she could ever give back as much as the country had given her.

“I came to this country and I fell in love with its people and learned its history, and in doing so learned, how little I actually knew about the world.”

AP Images (Featured): [Featured Image by Vianney Le Caer/AP Images]