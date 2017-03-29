Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo: Are They Destined For Love?

However hard they try, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo aren’t able to stop the speculations surrounding their alleged romance.

It’s been a year since the curtain came down on Descendants of the Sun, nonetheless, the craze for the SongSong couple continues to linger.

As far as Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are concerned, there have been far too many coincidences and odd similarities right from the beginning. Both shared the same last, both made a striking comeback in 2016, more often than not, the duo has been spotted wearing similar watches, bracelets, and outfits.

It’s no wonder that the fans of these Hallyu A-listers continue to keep track of their daily activities. Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are being followed by millions of fans on Weibo, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The last time the SongSong couple was seen together was during the first anniversary celebrations of Descendants of the Sun. Reportedly, the crew that created the military romance, along with Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, had a whale of a time reliving year-old memories.

Rumors surrounding Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo scaled to new heights when singer Rain and actress Kim Tae-hee tied the knot this year. After this wedding, fans urged Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to follow suit.

ALSO READ: Actress Kim Tae-hee Celebrates Her Birthday Today With Husband Rain

Here’s a round-up of SongSong couple’s activities in the past few days.

Apparently, the fates and aspirations of the SongSong couple seem to be intertwined.

While the beautiful Song Hye-kyo adorned the glossy pages in the March edition of W, Song Joong-ki seems to be following in her footsteps. The handsome actor will be flaunting his new bold look for Elle Korea— possibly for the magazine’s April edition.

Likewise, the “ship metaphor” seems to be another unifying factor for the SongSong couple.

Actor Song Joong-ki is awaiting the release of his next big film project, Battleship Island, which, in all likelihood, might make it to the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Incidentally, a few weeks ago, an update from the international IMDB website shed light on the fact that Song Hye-kyo is involved in a K-drama titled, Ships Passing By The Night, which is still in the pre-production stage. The actress, however, has not officially confirmed nor denied this report.

Both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have proved to be popular brand ambassadors. Thanks to the DOTS craze, they are both iconic figures in Asia.

Both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo showed their love for electrical appliances, which led to a tremendous brand recall.

Song Joong-ki’s love for food was visibly evident when he flaunted the benefits of a Cuchen air fryer. Song Hye-kyo, on the other hand, revealed the secrets of her beautiful mane during her promo for Dyson hair dryer.

Check out what Song Hye-kyo’s haircare secrets here.

March has been a busy month for the SongSong couple. While Song Hye-kyo was spotted on posters and standees of the Shilla Duty-Free store, Song Joong-ki was seen on commercials for Domino’s Pizza and the South Korean clothing brand TOP TEN.

Although Song Hye-kyo’s travel plans have not come to light so far, fans were lucky enough to stumble upon Song Joong-ki’s itinerary.

On March 25, a netizen on Twitter doled out evidence that Song Joong-ki was spotted in China. However, neither Song joong-ki nor his agency, Blossom Entertainment, confirmed his presence in China.

Following the wedding of singer Rain and Kim Tae-hee, there have been talks on social media that the SongSong couple, too, will walk in their footsteps.

This couple is alike in more ways: They are both Hallyu A-listers, extremely good looking and liked by many.

If the SongSong couple is planning a long-term relationship, they must definitely pay heed to the relationship advice doled out by singer Rain and Kim Tae-hee.

Kim Tae-hee, who is celebrating her birthday today, has more in common with Song Hye-kyo.

Fans, who are convinced that the SongSong couple is meant to be, are hoping that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo tie the knot.

