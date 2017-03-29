Ariana Madix On Scheana Shay Divorce: She Wants Friendship With Mike Shay?

Ariana Madix is close friends with Scheana Shay and one can imagine that Scheana opened up to Madix behind closed doors about her marital troubles. Ariana knew that Shay had struggled in her marriage when Mike Shay was addicted to pills and alcohol. Shay had helped out her husband and she wanted him to stay sober for the sake of their marriage and his health. But it sounds like Scheana couldn’t save him from his demons in the end, and he filed for divorce. Ariana is now revealing that Mike is one of her best guy friends and she was heartbroken when the divorce news hit.

According to a new Bravo report, Ariana Madix is now revealing that she was shocked when she learned that Scheana and Mike were getting a divorce. Even though Madix is close with the couple, she had no idea that they had actually filed for divorce. This week, Madix stopped by Watch What Happens Live and she revealed she learned about the divorce on the internet. As it turns out, Ariana Madix was in New Zealand when the news broke about the divorce and she texted Mike to see how he was doing, as she wanted him to know that she was always there for him – no matter what.

Killer makeup by @mspriscillanyc, glo hair by @juliusmichael1 and skin thanks to my exilis treatments! Hit up @reidgraham (3102739800) for info on that! I've been getting them on my lower face and neck and they have made a huge difference ❤ A post shared by ???? Ariana Madix ???? (@ariana252525) on Mar 16, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

However, Madix reveals that Mike had changed his number and they didn’t speak for a while. He hadn’t received her text messages, but the two of them were able to reconnect. But before she learned about the new number, they had been out of touch for a while.

“So for a while there, we were definitely not in touch,” Ariana Madix told Andy Cohen, according to Bravo, about their friendship, adding, “I think in the end, it makes a lot of sense and I understand why, and I definitely don’t fault him for that.”

Of course, Scheana is the one who has been filming Vanderpump Rules and it is possible that Mike never wanted his personal issues aired on national television. He hasn’t really been around the crew when they were filming Vanderpump Rules, but Ariana Madix reveals that he showed up for the reunion taping. And it was shocking for them all, especially Ariana and Scheana. They hadn’t really seen one another since the split.

Well suited ☺️ #pumprules finale starts now on the east coast! Check my story throughout the night for #bts pics/video ???? CONGRATULATIONS TOM AND KATIE! ???? A post shared by ???? Ariana Madix ???? (@ariana252525) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

“Scheana and Shay at the reunion was very intense. And it was actually really intense, I think, for a lot of us. I mean, it was very intense for me as well,” Madix tells Andy during her visit to Watch What Happens Live, according to Bravo, adding, “So I think that you will see on the reunion a lot of really tense moments between not just Scheana and Shay, but Shay and himself and Shay and the rest of the group. I mean, I had a lot of questions because I hadn’t talked to him in months. Lisa had questions. Obviously, Andy Cohen had questions; it’s his job. But I think that Scheana was very emotionally overwhelmed.”

And it sounds like there is nothing but love and respect for Mike even though his marriage to Scheana didn’t work out. Madix wants to keep him around, even though it may take a while to find a new normal with him.

“I would really like to be able to have a friendship with Shay moving into the future. I understand it’s definitely not gonna be what it was,” Ariana Madix points out, adding, “But I just want him to know always that I love and care and support him and his happiness. And I think that them not being together is probably better for both of them.”

What do you think of Ariana Madix’s decision to keep her friendship with Mike after the divorce? Do you think Scheana will mind?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Lionsgate]