‘Parks And Recreation’ Stars Nick Offerman And Amy Poehler Reunite For New Show

It’s now over two years since Parks and Recreation left our screens for good. The critically acclaimed comedy ran for seven seasons on NBC and garnered a cult following, largely thanks to the show’s lead stars, Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler. Now, whilst Parks and Recreation may be over, there’s some good news for fans of Poehler and Offerman.

According to USA Today, two of the comedians responsible for bringing Parks and Recreation to life, Amy Poehler, who played Leslie Knope, and Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson, will reunite to host a new competition series on the network that was home to Parks and Recreation for seven years, NBC. The Handmade Project will showcase contestants’ skills at making things with their hands and tools, a concept that woodworking master Ron Swanson would certainly be a fan of.

#ParksandRec gems Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will reteam for NBC's 'The Handmade Project' https://t.co/Z1Ufi6eWFa pic.twitter.com/eeo2w3I11e — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 28, 2017

The series will be just six episodes in length and will be the first reality series produced by Poehler’s own Paper Kite Productions.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating artists who make things by hand, and I’m looking forward to finally conquering my fear of papier mâché,” Poehler said, announcing the series.

“People who make things are my favorite kind of folk. Practical, clever and terrific in a pinch. That makes me tickled pink to have a front-row seat at this prodigious display of talent, and admiring and cheering on an amazing crop of American makers. Plus, Amy and I have a strong tradition of tomfoolery, so let’s see if we don’t have some good fun,” Offerman added.

According to Esquire, the pair is definitely a perfect match for The Handmade Project. Poehler has in the past described herself as an amateur crafter, which is where her idea for this show came from. Offerman, meanwhile, is the author of several bestselling woodworking books and owner of Offerman Woodshop in Los Angeles.

Over the course of its six-week run, The Handmade Project will pit eight contestants against each other, tasked with impressing Poehler, Offerman and other expert judges. The contestants will work with a different theme each week, from woodworking, quilting, knitting, scrapbooking and cake decorating to doll making.

A premiere date for the new series is yet to be announced and crafters can apply now to be a contestant on The Handmade Project.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Release Date Slated For April 24, According To IMDb

‘Veep’ Season 6 Trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns In New Season Trailer

‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Predictions: Here’s What To Expect From The New Season

Parks and Recreation, which starred Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman premiered on NBC in 2009. The show received criticism in its first season for being too similar in nature to NBC’s leading comedy at the time, The Office. However, following a shake-up in formula in Season 2, the sitcom began to receive critical acclaim.

Alongside Poehler and Offerman, the show’s ensemble and supporting cast feature Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Paul Schneider as Mark Brendanawicz, Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Jim O’Heir as Garry “Jerry” Gergich, Retta as Donna Meagle. Rob Lowe and Ben Wyatt joined the show at the end of its second season following the departure of Paul Schneider’s character Mark Brendanawicz.

Over the course of its seven-year run, Parks and Recreation was nominated for and won numerous awards, including several Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Amy Poehler.

The Handmade Project is expected to air on NBC later this year, hosted and judged by Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Crafters can apply now to be a contestant on the show’s first season.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]