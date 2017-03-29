Norman Reedus Reveals If He Worries Daryl Dixon Dies In ‘The Walking Dead’

Norman Reedus is one of the main characters in The Walking Dead. Even though he is a fan favorite, creator Robert Kirkman has stated repeatedly that nobody is safe on the television show. Recently, the actor was asked whether or not he worries if Daryl Dixon will die. He gave an interesting, yet honest response.

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are caught up with Season 7.

Fans of The Walking Dead often look to Robert Kirkman’s comic books in an attempt to predict who will die next on the television show. That isn’t possible with Daryl because he is one of the characters that was never in the comics. Norman Reedus actually auditioned for the part of Merle Dixon. However, Michael Rooker landed the role. In a lucky twist of fate, a part was created just for Reedus, which is how Daryl Dixon was born.

There have been a few times over the past few years when viewers were concerned that Daryl was going to die. Rumors went into overdrive during the last season break when the finale ended on a cliffhanger. There were theories and rumors, but some suggested that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) might have killed Dixon. Thankfully, that turned out not to be the case. However, fans were sad to find out that Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) were victims of Negan’s baseball bat, Lucille.

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Norman Reedus was a guest. He mostly talked about motorcycles, but was asked if he was ever worried about his character dying on the show. The Walking Dead actor gave a truthful response.

“Every single script.”

Things were especially worrisome when Negan and the Saviors kidnapped Daryl earlier in Season 7. He was stripped of his clothing and locked in a cell. Many times in total darkness, he was given dog food to eat and forced to listen to “Easy Street” over and over again.

Eventually, he was let out, but he still could not be broken. It was teased that the reason Daryl Dixon and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) were given opposite treatments is because Negan recognized different tactics work with different people. While Daryl needed to be broken, Eugene was already scared out of his mind.

As for The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, which airs this Sunday on AMC, Norman Reedus spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what to expect.

“It’s completely different than all the other ones. It has similar elements, but it’s completely different, and, you know, there might be a little William Wallace in it.”

According to MoviePilot, William Wallace is a Braveheart reference. It was a film about fighting to the death to acquire freedom. That definitely sounds like what Season 7B is all about. Right now on TWD, Alexandria and other communities are controlled by Negan and the Saviors. Rick Grimes and the others are desperate to get their freedom. However, he is running into some resistance getting other groups on board with the war against the villainous community.

However, that is changing. Even Ezekiel (Khary Payton) of the Kingdom, as well as Morgan (Lennie James) and Carol (Melissa McBride) realize that they have to fight. In the meantime, there is a rat who told Negan about Rick’s plans and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) has been captured.

What do you think of what Norman Reedus had to say about Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead? Do you worry that the fan favorite character could die soon? Or do you believe he is too valuable to the TWD franchise?

