Fourth ‘Fifty Shades’ Movie In Making: Jamie Dornan Is Done With Erotic Films

Fifty Shades Darker movie lovers would be pleased to know that if the studio gives the green light to the fourth story in the series, then Marcia Gay Harden will more than happy to reprise her role of Christian Grey’s mother. However, fans will be disappointed because the chances of Jamie Dornan reprising the title role are extremely slim.

Fifty Shades Darker came out just last month, and the third film in the franchise, Fifty Shades Freed, is due in 2018. The filming of last part in the erotic-romantic franchise is already done, but there are many die hard fans of Fifty Shades who are wondering if there will be a fourth installment based on E. L. James’ latest novel.

The fourth book in the Fifty Shades series entitled Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian, follows the events shown in the first book and the subsequent movie but the entire story is presented from Christian’s point of view. The book, however, was heavily criticized by book lovers and many even suggested that E.L. James simply shadowed the whole plot in her new book from the first one and only reproduced it by replacing Anastasia Steele’s thoughts with Christian’s. Washington Post reported that Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian is “dark and relenting and far too serious.”

Marcia Gay Harden recently told People that she is all game if the studio will turn the fourth book into a feature film.

“I’m trying to now think about, ‘What would Christian’s point of view be. Would mom even be in it?’ She rescued him. She was a doctor, she rescued him … I don’t know. Would I be in it? Yeah, sure. I’m game.”

The 57-year-old Gay Harden, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as artist Lee Krasner in the 2000 release Pollock, also confessed that she loved playing the role of Christian’s mother in the recently release Fifty Shades Darker.

“The fan base is actually really incredible. They tweet me the most wonderful things all the time. It’s not, you know, it’s not bizarrely sexual.”

So in future, if the creative team behind Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker decides to adapt Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian for the big screen, then fans can expect Marcia Gay Harden to reprise her role of Mamma Grey. On the other hand, Jamie Dornan, the Irish actor who portrayed Christian Grey, revealed that if the studio will turn the fourth book into a major film, then he won’t be a part of it.

During his earlier interview with Express, Jamie Dornan talked about his future films and revealed that he does not wish to portray only one role in his career. He expressed his desire to portray different characters that will enhance his acting skills.

“I’m actually finished with it. I’ve done Fifty Shades forever,” he further added.

Fifty Shades of Grey was made under the budget of $40 million and went on to earn $571 million during its run. On the other hand, Fifty Shades Darker had a filming budget of $55 million and grossed $377.8 million worldwide. As of this writing, it is not officially confirmed if the studio will turn Grey: Fifty Shades of Grey as Told by Christian into a movie, but based on the box-office success of the earlier released two films, there is a possibility that the studio will think to make another movie based on the previously written characters.

