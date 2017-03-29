Farrah Abraham’s Ex Simon Saran Speaks Out, Claims Farrah ‘Overreacted’ To Photo

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran of Teen Mom OG seem to be at odds lately. The tension between the couple was made clear when Farrah referred to Simon as her “ex” after he posted Instagram photos of himself surrounded by women while in Oxford, Mississippi, during a boys night out. The Teen Mom OG star dropped a big hint about the status of their relationship.

“When your ex can only get bottle girls LMAO FaceLike.”

#mood @Benjaminbrett A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Simon gave Hollywood Life the scoop on why Farrah got so upset with him posing with other women. Saran said Farrah’s snaps were a result of her getting emotional over a “harmless picture.” Fans even tagged Simon in the photo, asking if he was dating the woman in the photo. Simon responded by calling it “fake news.”

“I think Farrah overreacted based on her emotions. There’s a harmless picture and that’s all it is is a picture.”

According to Hollywood Life, Simon is super confident that Farrah will regret her decision and will miss him after she made the decision to break it off in front of fans.

“But I get it, I am a really handsome guy with a great sense of humor and it is something that is very hard to let go of.”

Simon was pretty open about his current status with Farrah. The Teen Mom OG boyfriend revealed that he is almost certain that they are taking a break.

“I think we are taking a break. I did meet with hypnotist Kevin Stone that really helped me see things much more clearly. You will see that on the season.”

Simon added that when Farrah is shooting reality television shows, she transforms into a woman he’s no longer attracted to.

“During filming season she has a split attitude thing that I can’t really deal with. She turns into a whole different creature that I don’t really have the patience for anymore.”

This is a stark contrast to Simon and Farrah being on the same page earlier this week in regards to boycotting Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s wedding. Farrah Abraham and Simon were in sync when they declined Amber Portwood and her soon-to-be husband Matt Baier’s wedding invite.

Abraham, 25, asserted that Portwood and Baier, 45, had ulterior motives when they extended a wedding invite to all major Teen Mom cast members.

“Every single Teen Mom star will be invited… Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: OG.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author shared her thoughts on Portwood’s wedding invite with Radar Online. In fact, Farrah said Amber and Matt, 45, were simply trying to use her to get attention for their upcoming wedding and book.

“They lie and they need to stop using me to get attention for their wedding and book… I want nothing to do with their criminal behavior or lying evil groups of people they associate with.”

According to Radar Online, the mom-of-one sarcastically wished the couple a happy marriage.

“I’m happy both the scam artists can be a happily married criminal couple!”

Simon voiced his opinions on the Teen Mom OG cast invite and previously mocked Amber and Matt’s upcoming wedding to Radar Online.

“I haven’t been to a circus in a while, it could be fun!”

Do you think Farrah was upset about the girls in Simon’s photo or was it something more? Will Simon and Farrah get back together after this misunderstanding? Sound off in the comment section below!

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]