Shane McMahon’s ‘Big Stunt’ Revealed For Match With AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33

Last year at WrestleMania 32, Shane McMahon jumped off the top of the Hell in a Cell structure and missed The Undertaker below, but he’s planning something even crazier and more dangerous this year against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33. Most matches with Shane O’Mac have at least one big spot that makes the WWE Universe watch in shock. WWE fans watch a Shane McMahon match knowing something big will happen.

Almost immediately after WWE revealed Shane McMahon’s match with The Undertaker would be a Hell in a Cell match on the grandest stage of them all, the WWE Universe knew that Shane O’Mac would jump off the structure before the match was over. Roughly a year later, Shane’s “leap of faith” will go down in WWE history as the top highlight of WrestleMania 32. It also was recently confirmed as the top draw of the event.

Initially, the WWE Universe wasn’t pleased with the idea of AJ Styles facing Shane McMahon in Orlando on the grandest stage of them all. The general feeling seemed to be that AJ Styles deserved a better match with a better opponent, but there are many reasons to be excited about their match. For instance, there is said to be some major concern for Shane McMahon’s health because of the ‘big stunt’ he has planned for the match.

Last week on SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon brawled with AJ Styles, beat him onto the announce table, and delivered a flying elbow from the top turnbuckle in a big spot the WWE Universe always loves to see. It is always an impressive spot, but it set a precedent for the match that Shane and AJ are going to have on the grandest stage of them all. If that spot was their extended preview, what are they planning for their match?

Construction is currently underway inside Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on WWE’s set and stages for WrestleMania 33. They’re not finished yet, but you can see how things are being built right here. Based off the pictures and videos that have been taken thus far, WWE is building the set to appear as this huge roller coaster track, which has extremely tall pillars. The rumor right now is that Shane O’Mac will jump off them.

Obviously, the stunt is very high risk, and there is some major concern that Shane McMahon could seriously injure himself during the spot based on the risk and his health. Shane is forty-seven years old, so his body may not be able to handle the physical toll. But, Shane McMahon is the king of jumping off of high things.

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon will not be the best technical wrestling match at WrestleMania 33, but Shane McMahon and The Phenomenal One are going to make it memorable. The WWE Universe didn’t want to see their match initially, but they could be saying something different after their match if over. Many people will forget their complaints after McMahon vs. Styles steals the show on the grandest stage of them all.

The expectation is that Styles will be getting the win over Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. It was reported recently that WWE officials are planning for him to re-enter the WWE Title picture soon. It’s doubtful they would have Styles lose to Shane in any kind of match, but stranger things have happened in WWE.

If Shane’s big stunt is as dangerous as it seems to be, there may not even be a winner. Their match may end right after the spot, which would bring the two men to a stalemate. Whatever happens at WrestleMania 33 between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon, there is no question the WWE Universe will remember it forever.

[Featured Image by WWE]