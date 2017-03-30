BTS’ Jimin Faces Death Threats, Big Hit Entertaiment Speaks Up

BTS fans were in panic mode recently following multiple death threats to the K-Pop band particularly to its member, Jimin. The said threats surfaced just in time for BTS’ major tour in the U.S., making their supporters more worried. With all the anxiety, BTS’ agency, Big Hit Entertainment, finally speaks up regarding the matter.

Big Hit Entertainment are not taking the death threats lightly as they finally released a statement about the said issue. Apparently, the record label is not sitting back amidst these malicious attacks and security threats being thrown at BTS and Jimin. Although the agency considers this as an “immature and unacceptable joke,” they made it clear that the threats would still be taken seriously and necessary precautions will be implemented for the safety of BTS and Jimin, Koreaboo reports.

“We think it’s simply a joke by an anti-fan, but we’re preparing just in case something happens. We]re planning on fortifying security by working with local police for their California tour stops.”

It can be recalled that fans of BTS, also known as ARMY, bombarded Big Hit Entertainment and the media with warnings after numerous death threats directed to Jimin surfaced online. The loyal supporters of the phenomenal boy band were able to push the hashtag “ArmysWillProtectJimin” on Twitter, making it on top of the trending list.

According to reports, a certain BTS hater named “Selja,” who goes by the Twitter handle @AinsleyPaisley, allegedly started malicious claims that the Bangtan Boys sexually assaulted a Brazilian fan during their The Wings Tour stop in Brazil. However, the said rumors were not proven to be true.

Aside from spreading false accusations to BTS, Selja also bashed the group, expressing her dislike for each member. Apparently, the controversial anti-fan also shared a series of hate posts on Twitter prior to the malicious claims of sexual assault. The said reputation probably linked her to the recent death threats being directed to BTS by another user.

According to Koreaboo, another BTS hater who goes by the Twitter handle @AntiBTSAnti, spread the troublesome and graphic death threats intended for Jimin. The said user also claimed that Selja is his accomplice and that they are both ready to execute their plan to get rid of the BTS member for good. The said Twitter account alarmingly displayed Jimin’s bloodied face with a gun pointed at him as his profile picture and a description which reads, “We will kill Jimin and make him suffer!”

Aside from Jimin’s death threats, the same account also shared grotesque images of dead animal, bloody hand, and guns. These caused BTS fans to panic and worry about the group and Jimin’s safety in their upcoming concerts. However, some were quick to point out that the said images, particularly the guns which the user claimed as his, were fake and just copied from a French blog. Both Selja and @AntiBTSAnti Twitter accounts were already suspended.

Although the said threats are considered baseless and just a mere joke, Big Hit Entertainment is still taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of BTS and Jimin. So far, security is being prioritized in the group’s concerts. In fact, their upcoming The Wings Tour scheduled on April 1 and 2 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, will be strictly monitored by the Honda Center security team as well as the Los Angeles Police Department and Anaheim Police Department.

Prior to their upcoming concerts at Honda Center, security has been tight during their performance at the Prudential Center. According to reports, the Newark bomb disposal unit was contacted to search outside the venue. Apparently, a bomb threat was reported to authorities at the said event. The team even brought a bomb-sniffing dog to search for the said explosive.

However, the said bomb threat turned out to be just a false alarm. Apparently, the person who reported the threat thought that BTS’ official lightstick is a bomb. The lightstick called ARMY BOMB features a small red LED intended to mimic a fuse. Fans who attended the concert lined up outside to buy the said merchandise.

At the moment, BTS is preparing for the continuation of the US leg of their The Wings Tour. The K-Pop group is expected to impress international fans as they perform their biggest hits at the Honda Center this coming April.

