Apple Terrified By Galaxy S8 Launch: Bixby, More Than Just A Siri-like Dead V.A

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is now official and leaks which have been going on for the past couple of months can be confirmed now. The Korean company has decided to create two models S8 and S8+ with 5.8 and 6.2 inches diagonal screens respectively. The S8 will be available in three colors: midnight black, orchid gray, and arctic silver.

The Galaxy S8 features the home button behind the screen, the fingerprint reader at the rear, IP68 water resistance, symmetrical design and above all, a screen with rounded edges and corners in 2:1 format, longer than the usual current screens.

Samsung Galaxy S8’s Big Bet

Fans are already used to the appearance of the Galaxy S7 Edge, so the design of the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ does not really come as a surprise for most. However, the screen’s side frame has disappeared and hardly exists in the upper and lower parts of the phone.

Remember how LG G6 incorporated a screen of 5.7-inches into a body of 5.2 inches, achieving an aspect ratio of 80%? If that’s impressive then S8 is worthy of greater praise. The Galaxy S8 and S8+achieved a ratio of 83.3% and 83.9% respectively, by making the front all screen and no frame. The front surface consists entirely of a superAMOLED screen having a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 and a density of 570 dots per inch in the S8 and 529 in S8+

But will the phone be handy? Yes, if the conventional format changes from 16:9 to 18:9. That’s how LG was able to reduce G6’s width. Samsung went a step ahead and tweaked the ratio to 18.5:9. This way, Galaxy S8 ensures a 5.8-inch diagonal measuring 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 millimeters and weighing 155 grams, that is to say, can be handled with one hand.

No Dual Camera?

In the camera department, the S8 will be a bit more conservative. Previously, rumors pointed towards the inclusion of a rear double camera at least on the S8 Plus. However, fans will have to settle for one.

The rear camera is 12 megapixels and the front eight. Both phones have an aperture of 1.7 and are supported by intelligent auto-focus, facial recognition, and a multi-image processor which essentially takes three images and combines them into an improved one, a function of dual camera nominally satiated.

Furthermore, the large screen allows multitasking more easily than with smaller surfaces and in less landscape formats. However, it is not enough to have a screen of 5.8 (or 6.2) inches and in a 2:1 format. The phone must also have the processor to support it.

In this case, the new Exynos has a performance 10% higher than the S7 CPU and 21% more graphics power. Both versions of Galaxy S8 consist of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, expandable with SD memory cards up to 256 GB.

As for the battery, Samsung won’t be experimenting in this department for a long time to come. 3000 mA in the S8 and 3500 mA in S8+.

DeX (Desktop Experience): From Mobile to Computer

This is not the first time DeX has surfaced within smartphone manufacturers. Apart from Microsoft and Asus, Apple Apple has been this trend’s most recent patents. The idea is simple: use the power of current smartphones to turn them into the heart of a conventional computer.

The proposal that Samsung is now called DeX (Desktop Experience) consists of a base in which the Galaxy S8 can be fitted to work with just as if it were a computer.

The base has two USB 2.0 connectors, an HDMI port to connect with the monitor, ethernet to connect the S8 directly to the cable data network, and power to charge the mobile phone battery. The HDMI output supports resolutions up to 4K and 30fps, but it is surely better to operate it at 1080p and 60fps.

In order for the work experience to be the same (or as close as possible) to a computer, connecting the S8 to the base activates the Galaxy Desktop functionality that displays on the monitor and can be handled with a keyboard and a mouse connected by cable or Bluetooth.

Bixby, More Than Just A Siri-like Dead Virtual Assistant?

Samsung’s new assistant Bixby was the most difficult problem to deal with during the demo. However, the company claims that Bixby is a rank above Apple’s Siri for one simple reason, that is it better interacts with what the user is doing on their phone.

It understands what is being displayed on the phone’s screen and the user can send a screenshot by simply saying, “capture this and send it to X.” Bixby is also capable of recognizing images and controlling smart home devices. At the moment, the first reason why Bixby stands out is that it works according to the user’s context and acts on it.

Bixby may very well be Samsung’s ultimate future trump card and the company seems hell-bent on making Bixby a really smart assistant, but as for now, the virtual assistant might not be much of a factor for overall S8 purchases.

