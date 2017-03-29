‘Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Danai Gurira On Powerful, Heart-Stopping Season Finale

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale airs on AMC in less than one week. What can fans expect in Episode 16, titled “The First Day Of The Rest Of Your Life?” Recently, Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, spoke about the last episode of the season. She calls it powerful and heart-stopping, hinting that there will be both heartbreak and joy.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the AMC series.

In Season 7B, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and the rest of the characters are planning war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. They want their freedom and Rick realizes that it is impossible to live under Negan’s thumb. They have even tried to rally other communities to join the fight, including Hilltop Colony, the Scavengers, and the Kingdom. As for Oceanside, Alexandria decided to raid their armory and take all of their weapons.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Danai Gurira spoke about The Walking Dead Season 7 finale. She teased that it is powerful and heart-stopping. However, the publication hinted that it won’t be as dire as last year. Although there will be great loss, also expect some joy in Episode 16.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot of everything, and it is a very, very powerful way to end the season and a very heart-stopping one at the same time.”

The TWD actress elaborated on what fans can expect in the Season 7 finale.

“It brings you to the precipice of all your fears and all your hopes. I definitely felt that heart-stopping pain and hopeful joy at the same time while reading it. You’re pretty riveted and very full by the end of that, at least I very much was. It’s the heartbreak and the hope all rolled into one episode.”

As with every season finale on The Walking Dead, there will be death. Alexandria is planning to take on supervillain Negan and his army, the Saviors. Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) was captured and held hostage last week. Since she has accepted a role on Star Trek: Discovery, many fans are predicting she will die. It is quite possible that Negan will kill her and unleash her zombified body on Rick Grimes.

Other death predictions for the TWD Season 7 finale include Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam), and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

Another issue that fans are talking about is who told Negan about Rick’s plan? When talking to Sasha in the cell, Negan mentioned that a little birdie told him something is going on. Even though some viewers are saying on social media that it was Eugene, that is impossible. As Josh McDermitt reminded fans on Talking Dead, Eugene was kidnapped before the war was planned. He has no clue that Rick is building an army.

However, it is possible that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers are playing games. Jadis said herself that she will do whatever is in the best interest for her people. Perhaps Negan already has the Scavengers under his thumb. Another theory is that there is a rat at Alexandria, somebody who is pretending to be on Rick’s side, but who is really double-crossing him. Fans will have to just wait and see what happens when the Season 7 finales this Sunday on AMC.

What do you think of what Danai Gurira had to say about The Walking Dead? What do you think is going to happen during the Season 7 finale? Do you have any death predictions or ideas on who told Negan about Rick’s plan?

