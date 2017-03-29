Trump Regrets: Twitter Rants Bring About ‘Trumpgrets’ In Many U.S. Voters

Many U.S. voters have a feeling known to media as “Trump regrets,” or “Trumpgrets” in the contracted form that was so popular immediately following the 2016 elections. But why do people wish they never voted for President Donald Trump in the first place? A new report suggests a lot of these voters aren’t happy with how Trump takes to Twitter so often to speak his mind, and aren’t happy either about the perceived shallowness of his rants.

A report from CNN looked at Donald Trump’s well-known penchant for expressing his views on certain topics on social media, particularly on his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump. Currently, Trump’s personal Twitter has 27 million followers, which is far more than the 16 million who follow the White House’s presidential account @POTUS. In any case, that’s a ton of people who want to get updated whenever the President has something to say that’s worth posting on social media, and some believe that that’s a good thing, as it allows the chief of state to “engage with the masses” in a more hands-on manner.

However, there are others who believe that Trump tends to go too far on Twitter, hence Altoona, Pa. voter Scott McCommons’ own case of Trump regrets. CNN wrote that McCommons, who normally votes Democrat, “crossed party lines” in the 2016 election to vote Trump. But the President’s conduct on Twitter, where he “doesn’t think about (what he posts on social media),” has led to some “Trumpgrets” on McCommons’ part, as he even tweeted Trump with the following message.

“Your twitter [sic] rants are out of control – I voted for you to make America great again, run the country sir!”

Ray Starner is another Trump voter who now regrets his decision to support the Republican candidate in last year’s elections. Also speaking to CNN, Starner cited multiple instances of how Trump would focus too much on his feuds with certain celebrities, saying that the President should focus instead on jobs, healthcare reforms, and uniting America.

“He needs to tone it down and forget about Snoop Dogg, forget about Arnold Schwarzenegger. We don’t really care about them, do we?”

#MAGA supporters need to listen to their own since they aren't listening to anyone else #resist #trumpgrets pic.twitter.com/N5blkTcTY2 — Lenox Ramsey Jr (@lenoxramsey) March 24, 2017

Additionally, Trump’s Twitter post earlier this month accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping into his phones proved to be disappointing for a lot of Trump voters, and a possible source of “Trumpgrets” related to Twitter use.

The Inquisitr reported a little more than a week ago on other potential reasons for the rise in Trump regrets among those who voted for him in the 2016 elections. These include the Trump family’s regular trips to Donald’s private Florida resort Mar-a-Lago; according to the Independent, Americans are charged over $3 million worth of their own taxes for each time the Trump’s visit the Florida resort and may be charged a total of $600 million for these trips over the President’s four-year term.

A Quora post from a user named Ruth Sagers also went into detail to tell her own Trump regrets story. She talked about a friend who had voted for Donald Trump, only to lose his job due to a legal case Trump filed against his construction company while they were working on a Trump building. Allegedly, the President has “refuse(d) to pay for any of the work” Sagers’ friend and his coworkers did, due to a “human error” supposedly spotted by inspectors.

“He looked at Trump and saw something he identified with way more than when he looked at Hilary and Obama. He half listened to a few comments and identified with those. He made his political decisions based on extremely personal, circumstantial and emotional factors without thinking too much about the fact he was doing that. And now he feels crushed and embarrassed.”

Despite the above examples, statistics suggest that the whole Trump regrets/”Trumpgrets” phenomenon may be overblown and that any public regrets may be an “aberration,” as New York Magazine describes it. Based on a recent poll from Penn State’s McCourtney Institute of Democracy and YouGov, only three percent of people who voted for Trump in last year’s election regret their decision, while less than one percent regret doing so and wish they went with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections.

[Featured Image by Ron Sachs – Pool/Getty Images]