Louis Tomlinson’s One Direction Hiatus Hardships

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has had a rough year, by nearly anyone’s standards. Even though Louis became a multimillionaire along with the rest of 1D, his life seems fraught with heartbreaking hardships and numerous complications.

Tomlinson’s mother, Johannah Deakin passed away December 7, 2016. Johannah was only 43 when she was taken by an aggressive form of Leukemia. It is unclear exactly when she was diagnosed, only that it was earlier in 2016 according to CNN.

Louis Tomlinson was the first member of One Direction to become a father. Johannah Deakin had nearly a year to spend with her new grandson Freddie Tomlinson before she passed, and it was a real blessing that One Direction was on hiatus so that Louis could spend time with his mom, as well as his new son.

Freddie Tomlinson’s birth on January 21, 2016, should have been a wonderful time for Louis, and in most ways it was. The Hiatus came at the perfect time for Tomlinson to be able to spend time with his new son and be supportive of the baby’s mother Briana Jungwirth.

Sadly, Louis Tomlinson’s love life got really complicated after the One Direction singer broke up with Eleanor Calder in 2015. Then came Briana Jungwirth’s subsequent pregnancy. Tomlinson originally met Eleanor Calder through Harry Styles and dated the lovely young model from September of 2011 through March of 2015 according to Hollywood Life.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson dated Briana Jungwirth only briefly following his breakup with Eleanor Calder. Tomlinson was already in another relationship with Danielle Campbell when he discovered Briana Jungwirth was pregnant.

Though One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson reportedly gets along with Briana Jungwirth, he reportedly doesn’t see a future with her, other than as his son’s mother.

Briana Jungwirth had hoped that Tomlinson’s split with Danielle Campbell would allow her to “get closer” to Louis, before discovering the One Direction singer was again dating Eleanor Calder. Briana Jungwirth’s friend Luke Poole revealed Jungwirth’s feelings to Capital FM.

“I think that maybe for a second, Briana did hope they’d get closer. I don’t think she knew about that at first. I don’t think it’s ever going to get to that level where they get back together. Louis and Briana are getting along right now, and everything is going well.”

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth have faced a lot together, including a less than enthusiastic reception of their baby news by some One Direction fans. While most Directioners were overjoyed with Baby Freddie’s birth, some were skeptical, saying Freddie was a fake, and no more than a publicity stunt.

Briana Jungwirth reportedly hopes to get along better with Eleanor Calder than Danielle Campbell according to Capital FM. Luke Poole told Capital FM Briana Jungwirth planned to meet with Eleanor soon.

“I’m sure if Eleanor is going to be around Louis, then the kid will be around her. Briana is protective so she is definitely going to want to know her. They will definitely have to meet for sure. It may be awkward. It will be awkward for Eleanor, not Briana.”

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder reportedly had a nasty run-in at the airport recently and Louis may face legal trouble after getting into a brawl with a photographer and a few others who attacked Eleanor Calder. The One Direction singer defended her physically amid some violence at the airport. Read more about One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson’s airport brawl in the Inquisitr.

Overall Louis Tomlinson has had a lot of problems, heartbreaks, and hardships during this One Direction hiatus. Hopefully, things will level out for the One Direction singer.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson is expected to release his debut solo album this year, despite these difficulties.

[Featured Imge by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]