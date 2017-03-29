WWE News: Here’s What WWE Has Planned For Roman Reigns After ‘WrestleMania 33’

Roman Reigns will walk into WrestleMania 33 on Sunday to face The Undertaker in the biggest match of his WWE career, which means WWE officials also need to have a massive feud ready for him after the grandest stage of them all. The powers that be have the tough task of choosing who will face Reigns after he goes head up against The Deadman in Orlando. It will be an almost impossible task if Roman defeats The Undertaker.

The WWE Universe isn’t thrilled about this idea of The Undertaker being beaten by Roman Reigns in what could be his retirement match. How would you book Roman Reigns after he has defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania in the final match of his legendary career? The obvious answer is to give him a chance at the WWE Universal Championship, which is expected to be on Brock Lesnar’s shoulder after WrestleMania 33.

Lesnar vs. Reigns is a strong possibility, but it’s been reported that WWE officials are waiting to book their rematch at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Universal Title. Another feud that has been rumored is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, but that seems unlikely unless something huge changes. A new report is claiming that WWE has decided who Roman Reigns will be feuding with after WrestleMania 33, regardless of whether or not he defeats The Undertaker.

At WWE FastLane, Roman Reigns handed Braun Strowman his first official lose his WWE career in a brutal match. The reason why WWE officials wanted Roman Reigns to beat Strowman was an attempt to improve his dynamic with the WWE Universe heading into the WrestleMania match with The Undertaker. That did not happen, but it did provide Reigns with a huge momentum boost that he’ll carry into Orlando on Sunday.

Braun Strowman is still seeking retribution against Roman Reigns for the loss. Many WWE fans believe that he could interfere in the match with The Undertaker, but it’s likely that WWE officials will be avoiding any dusty finish for Reigns vs. Undertaker. No matter what happens at WrestleMania, Braun Strowman still has unfinished business with Roman Reigns, which is expected to continue between them after WrestleMania.

Since WWE doesn’t want to do Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title now or even at WWE Summerslam, Reigns vs. Strowman will be a strong rivalry for the former to return to after the match with The Undertaker. The only issue is if Roman defeats The Deadman at WrestleMania, it’s highly unlikely that WWE officials will be booking him to lose against Braun, which will likely hurt Strowman’s momentum.

WWE officials are going to be putting Roman Reigns in an interesting position if he defeats The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all on Sunday. It would be the biggest win of Roman’s career, which means he needs to capitalize on the momentum boost immediately. He does not have the same luxury that Lesnar did after he broke “The Streak.” Roman Reigns won’t have a few months off. He’ll be on Raw every single week.

Speaking of Brock Lesnar, there is a rumor that since his contract with WWE is expiring after WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans, WWE officials may be planning for Roman Reigns to defeat The Beast, “retire him,” and fully establish himself as an elite WWE Superstar. On paper, WWE officials could be planning for him to be the guy to retire both The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar in back to back years at WrestleMania. If WWE officials want Roman Reigns to be the biggest WWE Superstar of all time, that’s one way to do it.

