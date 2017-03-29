WWE News: Huge Update Regarding Nikki Bella’s Retirement After ‘Wrestlemania 33’

There has been a lot of speculation over the past few months about Nikki Bella retiring after Wrestlemania 33, but her WWE future has been confirmed a few days before the grandest stage of them all. Before we get into that, it’s worth mentioning what WWE officials have planned for her this year in Orlando. Nikki missed Wrestlemania 32 last year after having neck surgery and didn’t make her return until WWE Summerslam.

After feuding with Carmella for awhile, her relationship with John Cena was mentioned on WWE television for the first time, which was interesting. Since then, Nikki has defended herself verbally against the criticism she’s been forced to listen to for years about how her relationship with John Cena has given her the chance to move up the WWE ladder. While all this was happening on SmackDown, some surprising news dropped.

It was reported that Nikki Bella would be ending her wrestling career and leaving WWE after Wrestlemania 33. Now, John and Nikki have been appearing as a couple on SmackDown to build to a match with The Miz and Maryse on the grandest stage of them all. The four of them have been mixing real-life into the feud and will settle their differences in the ring this Sunday night. However, it could well be Nikki Bella’s last match.

On paper, WWE officials have set up a near perfect scenario for Nikki Bella to retire on after Wrestlemania 33. She will be featured in a high profile match with John Cena. She would finish her wrestling career on the grandest stage of them all, and there has been a lot of speculation that John will be proposing to Nikki after their victory over Miz and Maryse. Wrestlemania 33 could be a fairytale ending for Nikki Bella if she’s done.

It was reported awhile ago that her potential retirement was due to some issues in her neck after the surgery failed to extend her wrestling career for the long term. WWE officials haven’t said a word about Nikki being done after Wrestlemania 33, and neither has anyone else. The following rumor doesn’t mean her retirement won’t happen, but Nikki Bella is still being advertised for WWE events after the grandest stage of them all.

As of this writing, nothing is confirmed either way because WWE can always stop advertising her for WWE live events. However, that news reveals that Nikki Bella may not actually be retiring after Wrestlemania 33, which means the WWE Universe shouldn’t set the scene in Orlando to be her walk into the sunset forever.

On paper, Wrestlemania 33 could be the perfect ending for Nikki Bella’s wrestling career. Few people would blame her if she wanted to hang up her boots and continue her career outside of the squared circle. She may retire on Sunday night, but there is still so much for her to do in WWE if she’s going to continue wrestling.

For instance, Nikki Bella has been great for SmackDown Live since returning to WWE last summer. She has been a veteran, been involved in personal feuds, and hasn’t been involved in the SmackDown Women’s Title picture at all. After Wrestlemania 33, there are new opponents for her to work with on the roster. There are rumors about another WWE Draft happening soon, Nikki Bella would have a field day on Raw right now.

Heading into Wrestlemania 33, the only thing the WWE Universe will know for sure if Nikki Bella will team with John Cena to face The Miz and Maryse in a high profile match. The expectation is she will have a huge Wrestlemania moment with Cena, which may or may not include a marriage proposal. Regardless of if her WWE career is over or not, the WWE Universe should be satisfied knowing they’ll win either way.

[Featured Image by WWE]