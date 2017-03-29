‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad DiMera’s Revenge, Abigail Suspicious

Days Of Our Lives fans are well aware that there is a nasty war brewing between the Hernandez, Kiriakis, and DiMera families. It’s starting to get lethal and things are not going to slow down anytime soon. On yesterday’s episode, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) decided to get revenge by attacking Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). However, Abigail (Marci Miller) suspects that her husband was involved and will not be happy.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. If you don’t want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera, then stop reading.

Recently, Deimos Kiriakis decided to get payback against Chad DiMera in the worst way. Instead of directly targeting his enemy, Deimos kidnapped the two women that he loves: Abigail and Gabi (Camila Banus). He then injected them with poison and forced Chad to choose which woman would receive the antidote. What he wasn’t counting on was for Chad to split the vial between them. They nearly died, but both ended up surviving.

Now, Chad wants revenge, but he also wants to make it clear that things have gone overboard. He has Deimos kidnapped and plays a game on his phone while a thug beats up the Greek convict. Once Deimos is bloody enough, Chad makes him swear that there will be no more violence. However, Chad has to be kidding himself if he thinks the Days Of Our Lives villain will keep that promise. It’s not the way that Deimos Kiriakis operates.

DOOL spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Abigail will be unaware of Chad’s revenge tactic. However, when she finds out that Deimos was beaten, she asks her husband some “difficult questions.” She is suspicious that he was involved and she doesn’t like it one bit. It’s not that she doesn’t want payback, but she knows this will only fuel the fire. She would rather see Deimos behind bars than beaten up. The fact that her husband is behind it will also make her wonder if Chad is changing.

Could this cause Abigail to wonder if life with Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) would be better? It’s hard to say at this point. However, Soap Central teased that just because Abby reminded Dario she was married doesn’t mean it’s the end. The website hinted that the love triangle will continue in the future and that it isn’t over.

“Abigail’s reaction to Dario’s confession might not be exactly what he wanted to hear, but there might be hope yet.”

As for Deimos Kiriakis on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that once he finds out about Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) running away to be with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), he will explode with rage. He suspected that Brady was in love with Nicole, but it was during a paranoid ranting session when she wouldn’t give him the time of day. Now that Brady has realized he really does love her and wants to spend his life with her, despite her being a fugitive, who knows what Deimos will do.

As for Nicole, her past will come back to haunt her and it is because of Hillary’s (Jennifer Landon) husband, Scooter (Robb Derringer). Since he is a sex addict, could it have something to do with Nicole’s brief stint in adult videos? Fans will have to keep watching to find out what happens next on the NBC soap opera.

What do you think is going to happen with “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives? What will Abigail do about what Chad DiMera did to Deimos Kiriakis? Is this the beginning of the end for Vincent Irizarry’s character?

