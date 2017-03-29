Classy Lady: Chrissy Teigen Politely Said She Detests Fox News For Tagging Her

Chrissy Teigen politely said she detests Fox News in her tweet for tagging her in a story they want to promote on Twitter. The article’s content is one of the most controversial news of today: United Airlines bans leggings on flights. And Fox News is running a story on the different celebrity reactions to the new dress code. The latest protocol of the United Airlines received ire from mundane citizens and celebrities alike. One particular person who spoke against the new rule is Chrissy Teigen– a Sports Illustrated model who knows how to talk back to her critics using her wit. It is in times like these that it is particularly put to good use. After being tagged by Twitter, Chrissy Teigen said she detests Fox News and she’s not sugar coating her words, either.

Like being involved in a controversy with a major news network is no big deal, Chrissy kept a big line against things or people she doesn’t like. Instead of supporting Fox News on their celebrity story, she obviously made it sure that she’s not getting chummy with the news network.

She used her voice to speak out on the United Airlines leggings ban, but Teigen has no plans to become part of Fox News’ publication and she’s setting that record straight.

“I respectfully ask you please don’t ever tag me in anything, ever. Words cannot explain how much I detest you.”

Of course, not everyone is pleased with her message. Hurt fans of the news network trolled the supermodel’s account, but you know what? She doesn’t care at all, as her army of followers defended her side. A Fox News fan wrote, “@chrissyteigen sadly your need to be accepted by the masses and ‘adored’ by your fans comes with the inconvenient press…TFB” while a second one tweeted, “@chrissyteigen Oh noooo!! The airline has rules and they are following through with them!! How dare they!!! You’re a cry baby!” alongside a crying emoji.

@chrissyteigen @FoxNews sadly your need to be accepted by the masses and "adored" by your fans also comes with the inconvenient press…TFB — IhateUall (@pinscrewcable) March 27, 2017

Loyal supporters of Chrissy Teigen came to her defense and made noise on how the 31-year-old model has a talent for letting her enemies know their place. Someone jokingly commented that Chrissy has caused quite a feud on her account, but she’s not giving her attention to such an immature spat.

Fox News tagged Chrissy after her comment on the United Airline’s legging fiasco. Her first post read, “I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and scarf.” Other celebrities have also reacted to the new dress code including comedian Sarah Silverman who threatened to transfer to another airline as she goes on tour this April. Even former Star Trek star William Shatner exclaimed that he is going to start wearing leggings and added the hashtags #outdatedfashion #outdaterules on his post.

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

United Airlines started a crazy new protocol

A 10-year-old child and two adults were forced to change into new garments after the airline refused the entry of anyone who did not meet its dress code. The airline was firm on their decision as they denied the passengers on their flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday. The girl was allowed entry after changing into a dress, but the two others were left behind as they do not have a change of clothes in hand. The argument trended online after one passenger noticed an agent telling the girl and two others that they were inappropriately dressed. Bewildered, she took to twitter and shared her sentiments on the issue saying, “She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board.”

According to the tweet, the gate agent was asked for an explanation on the new dress code and she said she was just following orders. The shocking rule spread like fire on the social media and everyone is accusing the airlines of body shaming and sexism.

