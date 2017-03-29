‘Clash Of Clans’ Update: Ships, Water Battle Tease And A Star Bonus X2 Event

Since its debut back in 2012, Clash of Clans has managed to maintain a pretty strong fanbase, with millions of paying players and even more playing the game for free. With the mobile strategy game facing fierce competition from high-profile titles such as Pokemon GO and Super Mario Run, however, Supercell is in need of a new killer feature that could attract more users and keep those who are already invested in the title. If a post on the game’s official Japanese page is any indication, however, it appears that the developer does have an ace waiting up its sleeve.

Supercell rolled out balancing changes to the game earlier this month, and while the patch itself was quite minor, it did bring some interesting shifts to the mobile title’s overall gameplay. Among these include new Air Defense Levels for TH 11 and the increase of Wall Level Limits to 25 for Town Hall 11 players. Some units have also received buffs, such as the Hog Rider and the Miner, as well as the Dragon and the all-time popular P.E.K.K.A. Spawning rates for Witches were also increased in the minor update, according to an official announcement by Supercell.

While the balancing changes themselves were nothing out of the ordinary, an official Supercell image has managed to attract the attention of the game’s avid fans. Posted on the official Japanese account of the game, the image showed a Barbarian balancing on a plank of wood against a backdrop of water. At the lower left-hand side of the picture, right at the edge of the water, however, was a unit that has been long rumored but never confirmed — a ship, complete with a red and white sail.

Rumors of a shipyard being added to Clash of Clans have been around for a while. Since avid CoC players discovered water-themed units through data mining, the rumor mill has been moving nonstop about the premise of ships, pirates, shipyards and other water-themed units in the game. Needless to say, the CoC community has welcomed the idea of ships and water-based units in the title very warmly. It does, after all, offer a whole new dimension to the Clash of Clans dynamic, and it would most likely result in more compelling and creative matches from longtime and new players of the mobile strategy game.

It's on! Star Bonus ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ times two! pic.twitter.com/UPosBm1Enw — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) March 28, 2017

The release date for the Clash of Clans update that would introduce water-themed battles has not been revealed as of yet, but speculations are high that the patch would be rolling out sooner than expected. Supercell has always been a very strategic developer; thus, there is a good chance that the ship in the Japanese Twitter page did not just get there by mistake. If Supercell placed the unit in the photo, there is a huge possibility that it was placed there for a good reason.

For now, Clash of Clans players could enjoy yet another event that was just recently rolled out. Starting today, players could earn twice the number of Star Bonuses per match, thanks to the game’s Star Bonus Event. Just like the game’s balancing changes, this particular event would serve players well in tiding them over, at least before the big update rolls out. It remains to be seen if the upcoming major CoC update would finally introduce ships and other water-themed units to the popular mobile game, but the inclusion of a ship in an official image is all but a confirmation that eventually, the units would indeed make a debut in the game.

Clash of Clans is available for download in both the Google Play and the Apple App Store. The game itself is free, though premium items are available for paying players.

[Featured Image by Supercell]