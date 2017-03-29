One Direction’s Liam Payne, From World Tour, To Whirlwind Romance, To Nappies

One Direction’s Liam Payne has drastically changed his own life path over the last seven years. Before X-Factor Liam was just a regular guy and a recent high school graduate who had just enrolled in college. He lived In Wolverhampton, England, with his mom and dad, Karen and Geoff Payne, and his two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola, according to Biography.

Liam Payne tried out for X-Factor in 2008 but he didn’t make the grade at the time. Simon Cowell told Liam he was too young and to come back in two years. He was quite young in 2008, and his rejection may have been a blessing in disguise as it gave him time to finish school and develop that level-headedness of his that has kept One Direction so grounded through the years.

Watch the chemistry between Cheryl Cole and future One Direction singer Liam Payne, even when he was only 14. That’s quite a sexy wink he gives her while singing.

Liam Payne did come back in 2010 and the rest is history. Simon Cowell teamed Liam with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik to form One Direction, and nothing would ever be the same for Payne.

One Direction’s Liam Payne went from a typical hometown boy to international heartthrob almost overnight. Payne, together with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson, traveled the globe with One Direction. The boys worked hard and kept an insane schedule. They cut five albums and traveled five tightly booked world tours in five years.

Liam Payne’s life changed in a miraculous way in August 2012, while he was with One Direction. It had been discovered when Liam was 4 years old that he had one non-functioning kidney. It has been painful and caused him to be ill at times throughout his young life according to Planet Radio. But in 2012 his kidney miraculously and quite spontaneously restored itself and began to function normally.

One Direction’s Liam Payne recently told Rollercoaster Magazine that he’d had a thing for Cheryl Cole for a long time. Payne is quoted in Us Weekly saying, “She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

Liam Payne, soon after the One Direction hiatus was called, must have elected to go after his dreams once more. After all, he’d followed his dreams to X Factor and just look how that turned out. Plus, now he actually knew Cheryl Cole, whom he met when competing for X Factor. Why not give her a call?

One Direction’s Liam Payne apparently took the initiative, and it really paid off. As Liam told Rollercoaster Magazine, the results are “amazing.”

“You wake up in the most beautiful places. Obviously, I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world and she’s absolutely amazing.”

Again Liam Payne followed his dreams and today Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole are new parents together. They have a lovely baby boy, and may soon be planning their wedding according to the Mirror.

Liam Payne’s life has been full of changes and miraculous things. It is truly amazing that his kidney is restored and the birth of a child is always a miracle. His happiness with Cheryl Cole is “amazing,” and One Direction was a one in a million success.

Still, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik have worked hard to bring about the success of One Direction. Those world tours and rapid fire albums squeezed in between tours must have been bone-crushing. It is certainly no wonder the boys needed a break.

One Direction’s hiatus has benefited each and every member of One Direction. Harry Styles followed his dreams into acting, as well as creating an authentic classic rock album. Niall Horan used much of his hiatus to travel and really see the places he had to ride right through when on tour. Niall also played a lot of golf and he’s had a lot of fun. Louis spent time with his son and family as well.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

One Direction’s Liam Payne Is Living His Dream With Cheryl Cole And New Baby

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan Updates

One Direction’s Departure From Pop: Liam Payne, Harry Styles, And Niall Horan

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan all have solo albums coming out soon. Payne’s album reportedly could be released soon after Harry Styles’ though no one knows for sure.

Liam Payne has a lot to be thankful for. Cheryl Cole and their healthy baby boy are likely topping his list right now. Everything is turning out so well and fans have reached out to congratulate and support the couple on Twitter. It is a beautiful time for them.

One Direction’s Liam Payne had the courage to reach for his dreams, and now he and Cheryl Cole are so glad he did.

[Featured Image by KCG – 305/STAR MAX 2/AP Images]