Bill O’Reilly Admits ‘James Brown Wig’ Remark Is ‘Dumb’

Fox News channel host Bill O’ Reilly is under fire because of his “James Brown wig” remark about Rep. Maxine Waters’ hair during a Fox & Friends show. After a clip of the congresswoman was shown where she was saying that people who don’t care about what the president is doing and yet declares themselves as patriots aren’t really patriots, O’Reilly then was asked by his co-host what he thinks of Rep. Maxine Waters’ speech. He retorted that he never paid attention. “I didn’t hear a word she said. I just looked at the James Brown wig.” The Fox and Friends host is a known supporter and friend of the current president. Even though fellow host Ainsley Earhardt tried to defend Rep. Waters from the spiteful remark, O’Reilly just found a window to keep going with the James Brown wig joke.

“I love James Brown, but it’s the same hair, James Brown — all right, the godfather of soul — had.”

This is not the first time that O’Reilly has been called out for his sexist and racist comments. Last year, he asked questions and made comments which many believed to be uncalled for and unnecessary. During his interview with then-candidate and now president Donald Trump, the host asked, “How are you going to get jobs for them? Many of them are ill-educated and have tattoos on their foreheads, and I hate to be generalized about it, but it’s true. If you look at all the educational statistics, how are you going to get jobs for people who aren’t qualified for jobs?”

On Twitter, people have been enraged by his actions as clips of the video was posted on Tuesday. They are asking the television company he’s working for to fire him.

Rep. Maxine Waters can be recalled to have also suffered another bad joke in the past from another Fox News host Eric Bolling. He said the congresswoman should stay away from crack pipe, Xanax, and Lorazepam. Bolling, later on, tried to take his words back but his remarks have already angered the people.

In an email sent to Washington Post by Fox News, O’Reilly said he is sorry for the bad and silly joke.

“As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends, calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

On Tuesday, he addressed the issue on his show.

“For years, Maxine Waters, Democrat from California, has been an outspoken left-wing voice highlighting the oppression she believes black Americans experience… totally sincere in her belief system and although many Americans disagree with her extremism at times, she deserves a hearing and should not be marginalized by political opponents. In fact, I made that mistake this morning on Fox & Friends. I said in a simple jest that the congressman’s hair distracted me. Well, that was stupid and I apologize, it had no place in the conversation,” he said the last part with laughter.

On MSNBC, however, Rep. Maxine Waters aired her views on the issue. She sees herself as a “strong black woman.” And she is not intimidated by anyone, not even Bill O’Reilly. She even left a message to all women not to let anyone scare you.

“Don’t allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people, to intimidate or scare you. Be who you are and do what you do.”

Bill O’Reilly still extends his invitation to the congresswoman to appear on his show but he believes the representative will not do it.

